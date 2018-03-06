Job Description

Minimum Qualifications :

Graduate from an accredited college or university with a Bachelor Degree in Engineering, Environmental Safety or a related field. Minimum of ten (10) years of progressively responsible and diversified high-level management experience in major transportation environmental safety or other major engineering construction projects. Successfully demonstrated experience in the development and implementation of compliance and quality management policies, programs, and initiatives.

Or, an equivalent combination of post high school education and a minimum of fourteen (14) years of progressively responsible and diversified high-level management experience in major transportation environmental safety or other major engineering construction projects. Successfully demonstrated experience in the development and implementation of compliance and quality management policies, programs, and initiatives.

License:

Possession of a valid motor vehicle operator’s license from jurisdiction of residence.

Medical Group:

Ability to satisfactorily complete the medical examination for this position. Must be able to perform the essential functions of this job either with or without reasonable accommodation(s).

Job Summary/Duties:

This is a highly responsible managerial, administrative, technical and professional position of difficult and complex nature which serves as an internal compliance consultant regarding performance, safety, asset management and quality control issues. The incumbent manages, and monitors the work of TRST for compliance in areas of but not limited to environmental safety and quality assurance, the Maintenance Control Policies, TRST standard operating procedures, and the TRST portion of System Safety Program Plan. The incumbent is responsible for a quality management system, for the TRST Safety Program, system safety, accident prevention and interpretation and new development of safety procedures. The incumbent manages the internal safety audit program, investigates incidents/accidents, analyzes high-risk conditions, and recommends solutions to minimize or eliminate hazards.

Assists with the planning, development, implementation, maintenance and evaluation of policies, programs, and procedures pertinent to TRST development and compliance regarding safety, asset management and quality management.

Ensures compliance to the Authority policies, procedures, contract requirements and government regulations by supporting, instructing and consulting with TRST Assistant General Superintendents and Superintendents.

Briefs the General Superintendent on a regular basis and as needed regarding the quality and compliance program.

Interfaces with SAFE, QAAW, EOER and Labor Relation on quality and compliance related activities and issues including regular review meetings, site visits, and assessments.

Represents TRST at external and internal meetings, conferences, and other events on compliance issues. Prepares and delivers concise compliance reports and briefings.

Develops strategies, plans and requirements for information management and coordinates information management across the business.

Assists with the development of TRST departments’ bi-annual business plans.

Assists with asset maintenance and replacement decisions. Works with TRST staff in preparation of TRST asset maintenance plan, which will include life cycle costing and ensures asset condition assessments are performed and that assets are in a state of good repair. Reports issues, activities, and risks to the Asset Management department and relevant stakeholders.

Advises directors and managers regarding the development of their annual departmental/office safety goals and objectives.

Conducts comprehensive hazard analyses, testing and risk assessments of equipment, activities and systems. Investigates occupational, environment and other accidents/incidents, and recommends corrective action and preventive measures. Assists in all TRST incident/accident investigations which include making sure all records and documentation are consistent with the agencies policies.

Reviews engineering designs for compliance with all codes, standards and regulations and evaluates all safety changes in equipment design or specifications.

Monitors personal functions and employment practices to ensure compliance. Implements and monitors the TRST diversity plan as outlined by the Authority.

The above duties and responsibilities are not intended to limit specific duties and responsibilities of any particular position. It is not intended to limit in any way the right of supervisors to assign, direct and control the work of employees under their supervision.

Evaluation Criteria:

Consideration will be given to applicants whose resumes demonstrate the required education and experience. Applicants should include all relevant education and work experience.

Evaluation criteria may include one or more of the following:

Personal Interview

Skills Assessments

Verification of education and experience

Criminal Background Check

Credit history report for positions with fiduciary responsibilities

Successful completion of a medical examination including a drug and alcohol screening

Review of a current Motor Vehicle Report

Closing :

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, a Federal contractor, is an Equal Opportunity / Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex, gender, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, genetic information, physical or mental disability, or status as a protected veteran, or any other status protected by applicable federal law, except where a bona fide occupational qualification exists. Our hiring process is designed to be accessible and free from discrimination.

This posting is an announcement of a vacant position under recruitment. It is not intended to replace the official job description. Job Descriptions are available upon confirmation of an interview.