Under general supervision of the Principal, the position of School-based Instructional Facilitator is responsible for providing leadership and support in the implementation of the division's instructional programs initiatives.



This position will enable School-based Instructional Facilitators to work side-by-side with classroom teachers and teacher teams to support classroom instruction. This position will also be responsible for designing and delivering quality professional development on the utilization of effective instructional strategies and bringing evidence-based practices into classrooms by working with teachers and other school leaders.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

* Teach, model, facilitate, and build teacher capacity to utilize research-based best practices within the school's instructional program to support student learning

* Assist teachers with the collection and analysis of data results; collaborate with school staff to evaluate student achievement and assist teachers with placing students in the appropriate intervention groups; analyze division data and authentic student work that identifies content strengths and weaknesses that can be used to identify and/or produce curriculum to improve student achievement

* Collaborate with key staff to provide professional development and best practices in teaching across the curriculum; work with the principal to create the school's professional development plan, structure related coaching and identify specific measurable and attainable benchmarks for teacher and student performance

* Meet regularly with PLC teams and the principal to report on instructional practices and progress while also planning for “next steps” of student and school improvement; provide specific integration and differentiation strategies that enable teachers to meet the needs of all learners

* Develop and use expertise in the creation of authentic, inquiry-based instruction so that it integrates multiple disciplines

* Perform other duties and responsibilities as assigned

* Holds a minimum of Bachelor's Degree from an accredited college or university and a valid Virginia teaching license. Master's Degree is preferred

* Has demonstrated successful teaching experience

* Has knowledge of what constitutes effective teaching and learning

* Has demonstrated interpersonal and leadership skills necessary for building strong rapport and relationships with teachers and administrators

* Has excellent oral and written communication skills

* Uses a team approach and collaboration to accomplish tasks and promote collaboration to improve instruction and student learning