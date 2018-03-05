The Librarian provides students and teachers intellectual and physical access to materials in appropriate formats (books, periodicals, videos, DVDs, computer software, etc.); provides instructions to foster competence and stimulate interest in reading, viewing, and using information and ideas; and works with other educators to design learning strategies to meet the needs of students.



* Operates and supervises the Media Center including planning and evaluating the total program; follows State and local policies pertaining to State regulations (Standards of Quality and Accreditation), the School Board Policy Manual, and policies in the Library Media Handbook; establishes policies and routines in the Media Center that facilitate students' and teachers' unimpeded access to information; creates an environment and atmosphere that encourages students and teachers to use the media center; maintains records and prepares reports including budget, accounting, and inventory; provides accurate and efficient retrieval and circulation systems

* Provides formal and informal instruction in information skills, the production of materials, and the use of information and instructional technologies; promotes skill, knowledge, and attitudes concerning information access, use, and communication as an integral part of the school system; develops a collection of resources, including selection, acquisition, organization, maintenance, and evaluation, that supports and enhances the curriculum and meets personal needs, intellectual interests, and abilities of students and staff; assists the Principal to ensure that instructional materials and equipment are used to provide learning experiences compatible with the education needs of students; participates in curriculum planning and program development; oversees the application process for the CAMPUS program

* Offers teachers assistance in using information resources, acquiring and assessing instructional materials, and incorporating information skills into the classroom curriculum; promotes literacy and the enjoyment of reading, viewing, and listening

* Supervises Library Assistants, adult volunteers, and student aides so that clerical routines are performed effectively; consults with and advises the administrative staff with regard to the library media program

* Takes action to stay up-to-date in the field, e.g. takes courses, participates in staff development, attends conferences, and maintains professional reading

* Promotes and demonstrates the importance of the library media program in education and publicizes available services and resources to the school community

* Performs related work as required



QUALIFICATIONS:

Holds or is eligible for a Virginia Teaching license with a specific endorsement in the area of Library Science.

ORGANIZATIONAL RELATIONSHIP:

The Librarian reports to the Principal or Principal's designee.