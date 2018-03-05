Football, Varsity Assistant Coach & Freshman Assistant Coach
- Employer
- Loudoun County Public Schools
- Location
- Ashburn, VA
- Posted
- Mar 05, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- School and Teaching, Coach
- Industry
- Education
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Part Time
- To work cooperatively with the head athletic coach in order to operate a well-structured program.
- To work cooperatively with the athletic department.
- To attend all staff meetings prescribed by the head athletic coach during the season.
- To carry out specific duties designated by the head athletic coach.
- To recommend equipment and supplies needed for the implementation of a sports program.
- To recommend suggested disciplinary actions regarding players violating training rules and procedures.
- To foster among the athletes a desire to win, an attitude of good sportsmanship, personal pride, and pride for their school and community.
- To perform other duties related to the position of assistant athletic coach as requested by the high school principal and/or athletic director.
- Coaching experience or participation in the sport which you are applying for on high school or college levels.
- Completion of CPR and First Aid training or enrollment in current CPR and First Aid training course.
- Prefer experience as a teacher or classified employee in Loudoun County Public Schools.
- Prefer a Virginia Teaching License candidate or a full-time classified employee for Loudoun County Public Schools.