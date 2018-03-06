Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Development Associate, Regional - Office of Advancement

The Office of Advancement advances the mission of Georgetown through fundraising and alumni engagement activities. The office has many departments including event planning, fundraising, volunteer management, communications, data management, and analytics.

The Development Associate assists in planning and implementing fundraising programs for the University or a specific School or unit. S/he identifies and solicits prospects, develops proposals, mobilizes outside support, and coordinates internal support activities. Reporting to the Senior Director of Regional Development, the Development Associate has duties that include but are not limited to:

Strategic Portfolio Management

Manages comprehensive reviews of portfolios in order to determine which of the many prospects within these portfolios should be retained, reassigned, or dropped.

Assists the Development Officer (DO) to “tier” or “segment” the prospects in order of priority for his/her attention.

Confirms capacity and inclination of current prospects, ensuring that prospects are appropriately staged.

Develops a thorough understanding of the development officer's area/s of fundraising responsibility in order to participate meaningfully in the strategic identification of prospects.

Coordinates the entry of contact reports, prospect strategies, other substantive actions, and contact information updates to GU360 as requested.

Reviews development officer operating budget(s), paying close attention to expenditures and notifying DO's of status.

Coordinates all activities related to the university-wide giving process, including, but not limited to, preparation of solicitation materials, meeting materials, follow up materials, coordination of conference calls, and maintenance of fundraising records and statistics.

Develops and maintains systems in support of the DO's management responsibilities including budget and expense control, human resources utilization, correspondence, communication, and coordination with all areas of the Office of Advancement and the University.

Supports the DO's and other staff members with various stewardship activities such as receptions, dinners and other events including the ordering of downloads, assisting in developing invitation lists, production and mailing of invitations, as needed.

Coordinates the maintenance of statistical reports, weekly gift reports, UTD reports and other pertinent reports on fundraising as needed.

Relationship Management & Communication

Communicates effectively with development colleagues and donors, relaying information requests in a timely manner.

Exercises clear communication (written and verbal) in representing body of work.

Understands information management and database structures, updating/inputing information in such systems routinely.

Ensures that work completed has the highest levels of completeness, accuracy of information, and relevance of information to the fundraising process.

Interacts with colleagues in Advancement with tact, professionalism and respect.

Works jointly with colleagues in a team effort to reach Advancement goals.

Travel-Related/Organizational:

Makes travel arrangements as necessary, coordinating DO travel arrangements with other staff.

Processes travel and other reimbursement forms for DO.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree

1-3 years of work experience, preferably in a development/fundraising or customer/client environment

Strong computer skills, including Microsoft Word, Access, and Excel

Broad knowledge of and experience in the use of research materials, including the internet and online informational databases

Ability to work efficiently and effectively, at times under tight deadlines

Strong problem solving abilities and the ability to exercise independent judgment as appropriate

Attention to detail and highly developed interpersonal, written and verbal communications skills

Ability to understand and practice a high standard of confidentiality and ethical information collection

Strong collaborative and project management skills

Ability to manage and prioritize multiple projects

Experience with the Salesforce.com platform is a plus

EEO Statement:

Georgetown University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer fully dedicated to achieving a diverse faculty and staff. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply and will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, age, sex (including pregnancy, gender identity and expression, and sexual orientation), disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.