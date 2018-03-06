Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Patient Navigator, Capital Breast Care Center - Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center

Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of Georgetown University Medical Center and MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, seeks to prevent, treat, and cure cancers by linking scientific discovery, expert and compassionate patient care, quality education, and partnership with the community; guided by the principle of cura personalis, "care for the whole person."

The Patient Navigator works in partnership with other staff members and clinical staff to proactively identify and provide for patient's needs. S/he guides patients through the health care system by conducting community outreach and education, and assists patients with access to breast and cervical cancer screening services. Reporting to the Program Director, the Patient Navigator has duties that include but are not limited to:

Promotes community outreach activities to promote the services of the Capital Breast Care Center (CBCC).

Works with staff to develop strategies for recruiting efforts towards increasing the enrollment of minority and medically under-served women.

Partners with community groups, serving as the liaison between community organizations and CBCC.

Provides direct health education services consistent with the CBCC mission.

Coordinates van transportation from community sites to clinical facilities.

Guides patients through the health care system, enrolling them in social service programs.

Navigates women into appointments and through follow-ups including diagnostic screenings, biopsies and if necessary, cancer treatment.

Assists in helping patients arrive at scheduled appointments on time, and preparing and arranging for/providing patient transportation where needed.

Facilitates interaction, communication and development of relationships with health care staff, community organizations, and external health care providers.

Assists with program planning, grant writings and reporting.

Tracks interventions and outcomes, preparing reports as required by the community outreach monitoring and evaluation plan.

Submits reports to the Program Director as required.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree in community health or related field

6 months experience working with medically underserved populations with the ability to read/write in English

Proficiency in MS Office - Word, Excel and PowerPoint along with a working knowledge of Internet usage and research

Working knowledge of office equipment

Thorough attention to detail, good organizational skills, and effective interpersonal skills

Ability to work independently, exceptional customer service skills and effective verbal and written communication skills

Ability to work some evening and weekend hours

