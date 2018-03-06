.

University of Maryland University College (UMUC) seeks a Vice President Student Success (VP) within the Office of Strategic Enrollment Management (SEM). Reporting to the Chief Enrollment and Marketing Officer, the VP will lead the department responsible for managing student success measured by persistence/retention and achieving stateside total student enrollment goals. The VP will lead the data-informed design, implementation, coordination, assessment and improvement of programs, initiatives and interventions to continuously enhance student service and success including: student advising, registration, retention, persistence and graduation. This leader will guide the team with compliant performance management demonstrated with developmental coaching and guidance to the team so they can successfully service students towards completion of their degree. The VP will create a concierge department that our current and former students receive effective, empathetic, and engaging service resulting in improved retention, re-enrollment, and graduation rates.

This VP is a leader that accomplishes success through others and sets the tone for employee engagement of the department by providing a framework of colleague success through training, coaching, mentoring, and performance management. The responsibility of the department's colleagues to have the foundation of knowledge and support so they can successfully advise our students is the responsibility of the VP. This role is responsible for building high-performing teams, leading student success projects, and implementing SEM strategic priorities to grow total students for UMUC.

Other key responsibilities include:

Guides and directs leadership practices to foster a positive, inclusive, high performing environment that is compliant to all regulatory policies.

Implements and optimizes student success and service processes to drive total student growth by improving all contact points with students.

Structure the workflow and staffing within budget to provide the highest level of service.

Works towards first contact resolution for students while providing proactive outreach to students who are in various stages of their education to ensure persistence is improving year over year.

Provides leadership, oversight, and direction for implementing comprehensive and innovative enrollment strategies for retaining student to graduation or goal completion by creating an extraordinary student experience.

Develops the team to provide best in class service using a consultative approach. Ensures conversations are compliant and all leaders are providing coaching and feedback by conducting observations and coaching to improve student interactions.

Partners with Admissions, Academics, Financial Aid, and Student Accounts to develop shared strategies to assist students.

Consistently collaborates with IT, Business Intelligence, and Digital User Experience to increase use and efficiency of technology in fostering student success.

Guides and directs management practices to foster a positive work environment, including but not limited to areas of employee relations/morale effective staffing resource planning/allocation and University policy compliance.

Responsible for developing, implementing, and evaluating comprehensive, proactive, college-wide retention programming to enhance success, awareness, persistence, and program completion for diverse student populations (i.e., early alert, completion audits).

Plans and implements change management processes (systems, business process, staff training, and communications) to ensure success business transformations.

Direct the development and implementation of data analysis, performance management and workforce optimization, and ensure effective communications and pro-active dissemination of information.

Oversee departmental participation in cross-functional projects, to ensure project participation drives the achievement of Enrollment Management goals.

Reports on a periodic basis to UMUC executive leadership (Executive Committee, Cabinet, etc.) the forecast and results of student retention operations and initiative efforts.

Work with various departments to provide stellar student service including Admissions, Academics, SMO, Strategic Partnerships, RCO, Registrar, Student Finance, and Student Accounts.

Other job-related duties as assigned.

Required education & experience: An earned Bachelor's degree from a regionally accredited institution of higher learning; at least seven (7) years of experience in upper level management including at least five (5) years in enrollment management with a focus on retention. Must have experience leading large teams of at least 20 in non-matrixed environments.

Preferred education & experience: An earned Master's degree from a regionally accredited institution of higher learning; experience in leading cross-functional teams and gaining buy-in across all levels of an organization from senior executives to individual contributors with a project team; proven ability to lead the implementation of complex projects or major programs from vision through successful launch and continuous improvements; ability to interact and communicate effectively at all levels of an organization, including senior management, and to propose recommendations in an articulate fashion; ability to adapt to changes in a dynamic work environment; as well as an analytical and results-driven orientation, including the ability to establish and improve metrics, processes, and associated behaviors.

