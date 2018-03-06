.

Program Chair, Communication Studies

The Undergraduate School (TUS)

12-Month Collegiate Faculty, Full-Time

Location: Largo, MD

The Undergraduate School (TUS) at the University of Maryland University College (UMUC) seeks a Program Chair for its Bachelor of Arts degree program in Communication Studies. The new program chair will join one of the largest online institutions in the world, serving a global student population. Working adults, military personnel, and other students around the globe are achieving their academic goals through UMUC's innovative educational options, including online instruction, accelerated academic programs, and classroom-based courses taught during the daytime, evenings, and weekends. UMUC offers on-site instruction in over 150 locations in the U.S., Asia, and Europe, including over 20 locations in the Maryland and greater D.C. area. One of 12 degree-granting institutions in the University System of Maryland (USM), UMUC is the largest public institution of higher education in the U.S., serving over 92,000 students annually, including over 70,000 undergraduates and 20,000 graduate students.

UMUC strives to reflect the diversity of the global community within which it exists. Cultural differences are valued as essential to the educational process and working environment. Candidates with an understanding of and appreciation for diversity are especially encouraged to apply.

Specific Responsibilities Include:

Manage the development of project-based, competency-oriented curriculum in the Communications Program, including the curation and use of Open Educational Resources (OERs)

Develop and maintain learning outcomes assessment and program improvement based on data and in accordance with institutional initiatives

Recruit, manage, and support program faculty

Support students in the program

Foster and maintain professional connections in the field of Communication Studies, which includes Speech and Journalism

Foster and develop internal and external relationships to further develop the program

Perform other job-related duties as assigned

This is an academic administrative position; program chairs teach one course onload each year

Travel occasionally between local UMUC locations when required

Required Education and Experience:

Doctoral degree in Communication Studies, or related field from a regionally accredited college or university required

Four years of managerial experience in the communications field in an academic and/or professional setting

At least three years teaching at the university level required

Experience in distance and/or adult education

Must be comfortable using information technology and related teaching and management tools

Experience in presenting effectively to both large and small audience

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Experience working in a fast-paced environment and the ability to foster and develop internal and external relationships to further develop the program are musts

Preferred Education and Experience:

Managerial experience in a professional/educational setting and demanding work environment, managing substantial programs and large numbers of employees

Knowledge of project and competency-based approaches to teaching and learning

Experience in adaptive and other technologies

Experience with curriculum design and development

The ideal candidate will be forward-thinking and demonstrate knowledge and expertise in current trends in the field of communication studies.

POSITION AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY & WILL REMAIN OPEN UNTIL FILLED SALARY COMMENSURATE WITH EXPERIENCE

All submissions should include a cover letter and résumé. UMUC offers competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits for qualifying positions, such as tuition remission, generous leave and healthcare. For detailed benefits information, please visit: https://careers.umuc.edu/benefits.html.

If you are an external candidate, you will have the option to create an account after you submit your application.