Administrative Assistant - Long/Short Term Contracts
- Employer
- NRI
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Mar 05, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
It's a great time of the year because multiple clients have urgent needs for short and long term temporary administrative assistants in DC, Northern, VA, and MD. This is a great way to get your foot in the door of an organization or to earn some $ while you are searching for a position or waiting on a clearance. Responsibilities include:
- Answering Phones
- Scheduling Meetings
- Assisting with events
- Processing expense reports & invoices
- Making travel arrangements
- Document production
- Working on special projects
- BA/BS preferred
- Excellent written & verbal communication skills
- Advance proficiency with Word, Excel, PowerPoint, & Outlook
- Strong interpersonal skills
- Dependable & Punctual
- Organized and able to multi-task
- Can do attitude