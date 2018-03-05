Administrative Assistant - Long/Short Term Contracts

Employer
NRI
Location
Washington D.C.
Posted
Mar 05, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Administrative
Industry
Other
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
It's a great time of the year because multiple clients have urgent needs for short and long term temporary administrative assistants in DC, Northern, VA, and MD.  This is a great way to get your foot in the door of an organization or to earn some $ while you are searching for a position or waiting on a clearance.  Responsibilities include:
  • Answering Phones
  • Scheduling Meetings
  • Assisting with events
  • Processing expense reports & invoices
  • Making travel arrangements
  • Document production
  • Working on special projects
  • BA/BS preferred
  • Excellent written & verbal communication skills
  • Advance proficiency with Word, Excel, PowerPoint, & Outlook
  • Strong interpersonal skills
  • Dependable & Punctual
  • Organized and able to multi-task
  • Can do attitude

