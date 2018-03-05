Assesses the medical necessity and quality of inpatient admissions, outpatient services, surgical and diagnostic procedures, and other covered services by conducting pre-certification, concurrent, and retrospective reviews

Applies clinical review criteria, guidelines, and screens in determining the medical necessity of health care services

Consults with physician/practitioner consultants when reviews fail clinical review criteria, guidelines, and screens

Refers cases to other professionals internally, as well as to customers and other appropriate external sources when indicated

Meets performance expectations on quality metrics

Meets performance expectations on quantity metrics

As appropriate, provides daily oversight and monitoring of non-clinical staff during their performance of non-clinical support activities; also provides the supervisor with input regarding employees’ performance of these activities.

These are Full-Time 40 hours per week positions. Our Client will provide all RNs with a company laptop. Dependable transportation is required. Mileage reimbursement is available after 1st patient visit each day. (Weekly reports are required to be submitted by RNs) RNs MUST have a current DC License.

NO overtime will be required.