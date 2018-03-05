RN Utilization Review - Long Term Contract DC
- NRI
- Washington D.C.
- Mar 05, 2018
- Mar 20, 2018
- Nurse
- Healthcare
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Full Time
Looking for 2 Full-Time long term contract RNs to perform Utilization Review for DC residents in on-site nursing homes. The RNs will be doing the following:
- Assesses the medical necessity and quality of inpatient admissions, outpatient services, surgical and diagnostic procedures, and other covered services by conducting pre-certification, concurrent, and retrospective reviews
- Applies clinical review criteria, guidelines, and screens in determining the medical necessity of health care services
- Consults with physician/practitioner consultants when reviews fail clinical review criteria, guidelines, and screens
- Refers cases to other professionals internally, as well as to customers and other appropriate external sources when indicated
- Meets performance expectations on quality metrics
- Meets performance expectations on quantity metrics
- As appropriate, provides daily oversight and monitoring of non-clinical staff during their performance of non-clinical support activities; also provides the supervisor with input regarding employees’ performance of these activities.
These are Full-Time 40 hours per week positions. Our Client will provide all RNs with a company laptop. Dependable transportation is required. Mileage reimbursement is available after 1st patient visit each day. (Weekly reports are required to be submitted by RNs) RNs MUST have a current DC License.
NO overtime will be required.
- BSN
- Valid Unencumbered DC RN License
- Reliable transportation
- Proficient using Word, Excel, and Outlook
- Comfortable emailing & texting from a Smartphone/iPhone
- All applicants will need to complete online software assessments
- 3 years’ Utilization Review experience