We have(Day shift M-F, 8am-5pm) Contract RN positions

Location: DC

Start: ASAP.

Position Details: Perform In Home Assessments for DC residents. These recipients have applied for Personal Care Assistants and the services will help to keep them from entering Skilled Nursing Facilities. (RNs will NOT be performing Home Care). RN's WILL conduct scripted questionnaires to assess the level of need to qualify for the requested care. (Full-Time=40 hours per week [Monday-Friday 8am-5pm] Full 8 hour shifts] Dependable transportation is required. Mileage reimbursement is available after 1st patient visit each day. (Weekly mileage reports are required to be submitted by RNs)

Client will provide: Laptop, Cell phone, Mileage Reimbursement, Paid Training, DC License fee if applicable (with commitment)



Paid Training/Orientation will take place at a Metro accessible location downtown DC.



Contract hourly training rate: $37.71, (Covers 5 paid days of orientation). You will be paid by the hour for the following three weeks so that you can ramp up to meet productivity goals and then:

Compensation: $100 per assessment after orientation. (Goal=3 assessments/day)

Active DC Unencumbered License

3+ years of acute clinical experience (Med/Surg, Psych, or ER)

Must have valid Driver's License

Clean Drug Screen and Background Check required

Must have reliable transportation.

Bilingual Spanish/English a HUGE Plus

All candidates must be computer savvy with advanced Word & Excel skills along with experience emailing & texting from a iPhone/Smartphone.