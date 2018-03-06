The National Academy of Sciences, National Academy of Engineering, and National Academy of Medicine work together as the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine to provide independent, objective analysis and advice to the nation and conduct other activities to solve complex problems and inform public policy decisions. The National Academies also encourage education and research, recognize outstanding contributions to knowledge, and increase public understanding in matters of science, engineering, and medicine.

The National Academy of Medicine (NAM), established in 1970 under the name Institute of Medicine, is an independent organization of eminent professionals from health and medicine; the natural, social, and behavioral sciences; and other fields. Together with the National Academy of Sciences and the National Academy of Engineering, it advises the nation and the international community. Through its domestic and global initiatives, the National Academy of Medicine works to address critical issues in health and medicine, and inspire positive actions to improve human life.

The National Academy of Medicine's Leadership Consortium for a Value & Science-Driven Health System provides a trusted venue for national leaders in health care to work cooperatively toward their common commitment to effective, innovative health care that consistently adds value to patients and society. Members working together to address these problems represent the leadership from core stakeholder communities, including clinicians, patients, health care organizations, employers, manufacturers, insurers, health information technology, researchers, and policy makers.

JOB SUMMARY:

The Senior Program Assistant must have a keen strategic sense, excellent interpersonal instincts, exceptional writing skills, knowledge of the current issues in the field of health policy in general, including strong related analytic and organizational capabilities and experience. The Senior Program Assistant will work closely with the executive director, senior program officers, and other staff to organize, develop and facilitate ongoing Consortium activities and meetings.

The successful candidate will have:

Passion for the National Academy of Medicine's mission and strong sense of commitment to the Leadership Consortium's vision

An appreciation that all tasks are crucial to an organization's success

The ability to operate under limited supervision and with teams

Keen intelligence and problem solving abilities

A great spirit, sense of humor, and positive attitude

Quick turnaround as well as attention to detail

Facility in conceptualizing, structuring, and managing multiple tasks

ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES:

1. Coordinates logistical arrangements for meetings. Assembles and reproduces agenda books and briefing materials. Provides administrative support for meetings. Coordinates travel and lodging arrangements. Selects menu and arranges for support services. Registers attendees. Provides assistance at meetings and resolves issues.

2. Performs basic research activities, including literature searches for staff and Leadership Consortium members. Gathers references. May participate in other research efforts including collection, assembly, and tabulation of data and summarizing literature.

3. Inputs edits and proofreads publications (e.g., meeting summaries, white papers). Formats text and publications. Coordinates with printers/publishers to have materials printed. Where applicable, assists in the dissemination of publications.

4. Responds to inquiries and follows-up on communications. Communicates with members, sponsors, or other external customers, answers questions and provides information.

5. Attends meetings and training classes.

6. Oversees the logistics of ongoing work-groups and planning committees (e.g. scheduling of calls, interacting with participants).

7. Performs clerical and administrative tasks including word processing, copying, faxing, filing, answering and screening calls, writing and editing correspondence, and compiling and coordinating mailings. Creates, maintains, and updates records, databases, and files. May serve as timesheet coordinator.

8. Prepares vouchers and reviews and processes travel expense reports.

9. Performs administrative-related Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA) compliance tasks.

10. Mentors and trains new support staff. Coordinates temporary help and may supervise work of temporary staff.

11. May update and maintain web pages.

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES:

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite. Ability to plan and support extensive meeting activities. Ability to solve problems with supervisory consultation or by following procedures. Ability to prioritize work and the flexibility to change directions as the job dictates. Ability to work successfully in a team environment. Ability to develop relationships with co-workers and employees in other National Academies’ departments through effective communication. Good communication and interpersonal skills with a proven ability to effectively interact with all levels of employees. Ability to identify and solve problems independently or with supervisory consultation. Ability to make sound judgments independently. Ability to work successfully in a team environment and independently with minimal supervision. Ability to apply the knowledge and skills gained from one situation to other situations. Ability to be flexible and change directions as the job dictates. Ability to coordinate administrative tasks and extensive meeting activities. Ability to effectively interact with committee contacts, sponsors, speakers, and others at all levels. Knowledge of and experience in web content management and social media tools preferred.



