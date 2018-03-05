Legal Assistant - Litigation
- Employer
- NRI
- Location
- Tysons Corner, VA
- Posted
- Mar 05, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Law
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
We're looking for an experienced Legal Assistant to support a busy Litigation team. Responsibilities include:
- Preparing detailed legal documents, forms, and presentations
- Scheduling appointments, coordinating travel and/or meeting arrangements, and maintaining business calendars
- Managing billing process: time-entry, data review and correction, and final submission
- Redlining documents to be filed with various courts, collaborating with various timekeepers on all pre- and post-trial assignments
- Managing original client documents in various formats, such as hardcopy, electronic, and various eRoom platform
- Collaborating with members of other departments and varied external contacts
- BA/BS in related field
- 3-5 years’ expertise in litigation
- Advanced Word, Excel, PowerPoint, & Outlook
- Experience using WorkSite/FileSite or other document management systems
- Prior experience using Best Authority, eFiling, DocuSign, PDF Essentials, various ERoom platforms, and DropBox preferred
- Strong proofreading skills and overall attention to detail
- Ability to interact with individuals at all levels inside/outside of organization
- Excellent written & verbal communication skills
