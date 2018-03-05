Legal Assistant - Litigation

Employer
NRI
Location
Tysons Corner, VA
Posted
Mar 05, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Administrative
Industry
Law
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
We're looking for an experienced Legal Assistant to support a busy Litigation team.  Responsibilities include:
  • Preparing detailed legal documents, forms, and presentations
  • Scheduling appointments, coordinating travel and/or meeting arrangements, and maintaining business calendars
  • Managing billing process: time-entry, data review and correction, and final submission
  • Redlining documents to be filed with various courts, collaborating with various timekeepers on all pre- and post-trial assignments
  • Managing original client documents in various formats, such as hardcopy, electronic, and various eRoom platform
  • Collaborating with members of other departments and varied external contacts
  • BA/BS in related field
  • 3-5 years’ expertise in litigation
  • Advanced Word, Excel, PowerPoint, & Outlook
  • Experience using WorkSite/FileSite or other document management systems
  • Prior experience using Best Authority, eFiling, DocuSign, PDF Essentials, various ERoom platforms, and DropBox preferred
  • Strong proofreading skills and overall attention to detail
  • Ability to interact with individuals at all levels inside/outside of organization
  • Excellent written & verbal communication skills

