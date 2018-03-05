Preparing detailed legal documents, forms, and presentations

Scheduling appointments, coordinating travel and/or meeting arrangements, and maintaining business calendars

Managing billing process: time-entry, data review and correction, and final submission

Redlining documents to be filed with various courts, collaborating with various timekeepers on all pre- and post-trial assignments

Managing original client documents in various formats, such as hardcopy, electronic, and various eRoom platform

Collaborating with members of other departments and varied external contacts

BA/BS in related field

3-5 years’ expertise in litigation

Advanced Word, Excel, PowerPoint, & Outlook

Experience using WorkSite/FileSite or other document management systems

Prior experience using Best Authority, eFiling, DocuSign, PDF Essentials, various ERoom platforms, and DropBox preferred

Strong proofreading skills and overall attention to detail

Ability to interact with individuals at all levels inside/outside of organization

Excellent written & verbal communication skills

We're looking for an experienced Legal Assistant to support a busy Litigation team. Responsibilities include: