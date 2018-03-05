Executive Assistant
- Employer
- NRI
- Location
- Alexandria, VA
- Posted
- Mar 05, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Private investment firm is seeking an experienced and poised Executive Assistant to support a Managing Partner. Responsibilities include:
- Provide overall administrative support for Managing Partner
- Daily responsibilities: managing schedules, arranging meetings, and following up on action items.
- Effectively communicate with Board Members, Bankers, Lawyers, outside Investors, and Management Teams of companies.
- Proofreading documents for accuracy.
- Drafting and editing memos and other correspondence
- Coordinating all travel: flights, hotels, car service.
- Maintaining comprehensive hard copy and electronic filing systems.
- Responsible for office accounting and Partners’ personal finances.
- Manage daily office operations and logistics.
- Bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution in Finance, Accounting or Economics
- Advanced Outlook, Word, Excel, & PowerPoint
- Must demonstrate strong independent thinking abilities and good decision making skills
- Outstanding organizational skills and thorough with every assignment
- Must exhibit a strong work ethic, manage multiple high priority projects in a fast paced environment, and work effectively both as an individual and as part of a team.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Comfortable professionally and effectively communicating information with individuals at all levels of the organization.
- Maintain confidentiality at all times
