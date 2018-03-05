Provide overall administrative support for Managing Partner

Daily responsibilities: managing schedules, arranging meetings, and following up on action items.

Effectively communicate with Board Members, Bankers, Lawyers, outside Investors, and Management Teams of companies.

Proofreading documents for accuracy.

Drafting and editing memos and other correspondence

Coordinating all travel: flights, hotels, car service.

Maintaining comprehensive hard copy and electronic filing systems.

Responsible for office accounting and Partners’ personal finances.

Manage daily office operations and logistics.

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution in Finance, Accounting or Economics

Advanced Outlook, Word, Excel, & PowerPoint

Must demonstrate strong independent thinking abilities and good decision making skills

Outstanding organizational skills and thorough with every assignment

Must exhibit a strong work ethic, manage multiple high priority projects in a fast paced environment, and work effectively both as an individual and as part of a team.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Comfortable professionally and effectively communicating information with individuals at all levels of the organization.

Maintain confidentiality at all times

Private investment firm is seeking an experienced and poised Executive Assistant to support a Managing Partner. Responsibilities include: