Executive Assistant

Employer
NRI
Location
Alexandria, VA
Posted
Mar 05, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Administrative
Industry
Other
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Private investment firm is seeking an experienced and poised Executive Assistant to support a Managing Partner.  Responsibilities include:
  • Provide overall administrative support for Managing Partner
  • Daily responsibilities: managing schedules, arranging meetings, and following up on action items.
  • Effectively communicate with Board Members, Bankers, Lawyers, outside Investors, and Management Teams of companies.
  • Proofreading documents for accuracy.
  • Drafting and editing memos and other correspondence
  • Coordinating all travel: flights, hotels, car service.
  • Maintaining comprehensive hard copy and electronic filing systems.
  • Responsible for office accounting and Partners’ personal finances.
  • Manage daily office operations and logistics.
  • Bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution in Finance, Accounting or Economics
  • Advanced Outlook, Word, Excel, & PowerPoint
  • Must demonstrate strong independent thinking abilities and good decision making skills
  • Outstanding organizational skills and thorough with every assignment
  • Must exhibit a strong work ethic, manage multiple high priority projects in a fast paced environment, and work effectively both as an individual and as part of a team.
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Comfortable professionally and effectively communicating information with individuals at all levels of the organization.
  • Maintain confidentiality at all times

