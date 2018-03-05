Medical Assistant

Employer
NRI
Location
Reston, VA
Posted
Mar 05, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Medical Doctor and Physician
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Fantastic opportunity for a Certified/Registered Medical Assistant to work in a busy medical practice. 
  • Greeting patients
  • Triage patients
  • Supports physician staff by representing physicians
  • Screening and sorting mail, documents, and telephone calls
  • Preparing medical reports, patient histories, notes, manuscripts, and correspondence
  • Maintaining office files and patient records.
  • Current venipuncture experience
  • Current Certification and/or Registration - Medical Assistant
  • 1 year to 2 years of related experience - no new graduates please.
  • Current Immunizations including PPD or Chest X-Ray
  • Strong customer service skills when working with patients and staff
  • Current CPR certification

