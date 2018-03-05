Medical Assistant
- Employer
- NRI
- Location
- Reston, VA
- Posted
- Mar 05, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Medical Doctor and Physician
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Fantastic opportunity for a Certified/Registered Medical Assistant to work in a busy medical practice.
- Greeting patients
- Triage patients
- Supports physician staff by representing physicians
- Screening and sorting mail, documents, and telephone calls
- Preparing medical reports, patient histories, notes, manuscripts, and correspondence
- Maintaining office files and patient records.
- Current venipuncture experience
- Current Certification and/or Registration - Medical Assistant
- 1 year to 2 years of related experience - no new graduates please.
- Current Immunizations including PPD or Chest X-Ray
- Strong customer service skills when working with patients and staff
- Current CPR certification