Greeting patients

Triage patients

Supports physician staff by representing physicians

Screening and sorting mail, documents, and telephone calls

Preparing medical reports, patient histories, notes, manuscripts, and correspondence

Maintaining office files and patient records.

Current venipuncture experience

Current Certification and/or Registration - Medical Assistant

1 year to 2 years of related experience - no new graduates please.

Current Immunizations including PPD or Chest X-Ray

Strong customer service skills when working with patients and staff

Current CPR certification

Fantastic opportunity for a Certified/Registered Medical Assistant to work in a busy medical practice.