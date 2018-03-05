Immediate opening in a mid-size non-profit that provides life insurance to active duty and retired military personnel. Responsibilities include:

• Process all requested payments via check, wire and fund transfer for premium refunds, loans, surrenders and withdrawals

• Post distributions to the policy administration system as needed. Review suspense accounts and initiate refunds as required

• Process a variety of forms including changes/updates/terminiations

• Process scheduled Annuity distribution and confirm file is complete

• Coordinate and process annual term dividend refunds using policy administration system work with IT & Accounting teams

• Maintain a thorough understanding and knowledge of all products/services and software programs