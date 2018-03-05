Distributions Analyst
- Employer
- NRI
- Location
- Arlington, VA
- Posted
- Mar 05, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Analyst
- Industry
- Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Immediate opening in a mid-size non-profit that provides life insurance to active duty and retired military personnel. Responsibilities include:
• Process all requested payments via check, wire and fund transfer for premium refunds, loans, surrenders and withdrawals
• Post distributions to the policy administration system as needed. Review suspense accounts and initiate refunds as required
• Process a variety of forms including changes/updates/terminiations
• Process scheduled Annuity distribution and confirm file is complete
• Coordinate and process annual term dividend refunds using policy administration system work with IT & Accounting teams
• Maintain a thorough understanding and knowledge of all products/services and software programs
- BA/BS in related field
- 1-3 years' of relevant operations experience/life insurance
- Hold or pursuing FLMI, ACS, or PCS
- Strong written & verbal communication skills
- Advanced Word, Excel, Outlook, & Salesforce
- Must be able to work independently and within a team