Distributions Analyst

Employer
NRI
Location
Arlington, VA
Posted
Mar 05, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Analyst
Industry
Other
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Immediate opening in a mid-size non-profit that provides life insurance to active duty and retired military personnel.  Responsibilities include:

• Process all requested payments via check, wire and fund transfer for premium refunds, loans, surrenders and withdrawals
• Post distributions to the policy administration system as needed. Review suspense accounts and initiate refunds as required
• Process a variety of forms including changes/updates/terminiations
• Process scheduled Annuity distribution and confirm file is complete
• Coordinate and process annual term dividend refunds using policy administration system  work with IT & Accounting teams
• Maintain a thorough understanding and knowledge of all products/services and software programs

  • BA/BS in related field
  • 1-3 years' of relevant operations experience/life insurance
  • Hold or pursuing FLMI, ACS, or PCS
  • Strong written & verbal communication skills
  • Advanced Word, Excel, Outlook, & Salesforce
  • Must be able to work independently and within a team

