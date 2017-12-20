.

Adjunct Faculty

Introduction to Biology

The Undergraduate School

Locations: Fort Benning, GA, Killeen, TX, Fort Myer, VA, JEB Little Creek, VA.

University of Maryland University College (UMUC) seeks an adjunct faculty to teach Biological Science. Specifically, we are seeking faculty for the following courses:

BIOL 103 - Introduction to Biology: An introduction to the structure and function of living organisms. The aim is to apply the scientific method and use scientific and quantitative reasoning to make informed decisions about experimental results in the biological sciences. Topics include the chemical foundations of life, cell biology, genetics, evolution, ecosystems, and interdependence of living organisms. Discussion also covers the importance of the scientific method to biological inquiry and the impact of biological knowledge and technology on human societies. Laboratory activities emphasize the scientific method.

BIOL 301 - Human Health and Disease: A survey of the mechanisms of disease and their expression in major organ systems of the human body. The goal is to use scientific reasoning to make informed decisions about matters related to human biology and health. Topics include infections, cancer, heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, stroke, malnutrition, poisoning by environmental toxins, stress, inflammation, disorders of the immune system, and aging. Emphasis is on analysis of factors that cause disruption of healthy body functions, leading to disease, and on prevention of disease through control of risk factors and early detection.

BIOL 307 - The Biology of Aging: The goal is to apply knowledge of the aging process to influence personal lifestyle choices, public health policy, and economic decisions. Topics include typical changes that occur in cells, molecules, metabolism, and structure during the aging process. The development and progression of several diseases associated with aging (including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases, osteoporosis, and loss of visual acuity and memory) are discussed with respect to the role of genes, proteins, and environmental influences.

REQUIRED EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

- Master's degree is required, Biology preferred from an accredited institution of higher learning.

- Professional experience with biology, natural science or related field

- Higher Education teaching experience preferred

- You must meet the minimum technology requirements, which can be reviewed at https://www.umuc.edu/visitors/careers/facultyrecruit/upload/Adjunct-Faculty-Minimum-Technology-Requirements.pdf

PREFERRED EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

- A terminal degree (i.e. PhD, etc.) is preferred from an accredited institution of higher learning. Experience teaching adult learners in an online environment is also preferred.

Who We Are and Who We Serve

UMUC—one of 11 degree-granting institutions in the University System of Maryland (USM)—is a mission-driven institution with seven core values that guide us in all we do. At the top of the list is "Students First," and we strive to do just that for our 90,000 students at home and abroad. From its start in 1947, UMUC has demonstrated its commitment to adult learners. We recognize that adult students need flexibility and options. UMUC is proud to be a global, 24-hour, institution of higher learning.

The typical UMUC student is an adult learner juggling a career, family, and other priorities. Roughly 80% work full time, half are parents, and half are minority students. They are continuing their education to better themselves, their families, and their professional opportunities. UMUC is also a leading higher education provider to the U.S. military, enrolling 55,000 active-duty service members, reservists, National Guard members, veterans, and family members annually. We are proud of our military heritage and are committed to this service.

The Adjunct Faculty Role at UMUC

UMUC is committed to helping students achieve success not only with us, but also in their professional fields. As a result, we actively seek faculty members who are scholar-practitioners: professionals who are actively and successfully engaged in their field who additionally wish to help the next generation of professionals grow in their knowledge and expertise through education. Your role as an adjunct faculty member will be to:

Actively engage students though frequent interaction that motivates them to succeed, and conveys a genuine energy and enthusiasm for their learning.

Guide students in active collaboration and the application of their learning in problem- and project-based learning demonstrations.

Provide rich and regular constructive feedback, utilizing rubrics effectively for the assessment of student work, and acknowledging student accomplishments.

Demonstrate relevant and current subject-matter expertise, and help students connect concepts across their academic program.

Provide feedback to your program chair on possible curricular improvements.

The Biology Program at UMUC

Please visit http://www.umuc.edu/academic-programs/course-information.cfm?area=biol to learn more about this program, including its description, outcomes, and coursework.

Faculty Training at UMUC

We are committed to your professional success at UMUC. Each new faculty member is required to successfully complete our online two-week new faculty orientation, FacDev 411, as a condition of hire.

