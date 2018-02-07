Join an innovative team that is responsible for transforming the customer experience by creating and bringing to market new products and services based upon globalized connectivity without boundaries. We reach beyond the traditional satellite industry and the broader communications landscape. As part of the Intelsat vision, we will define new products with the performance, features, and flexibility required to open new profitable markets, drive new revenue streams and ensure the most reliable and secure communications globally. To accomplish our goal, we are looking for bold thinkers who will continue our legacy of innovation for decades to come.

This role focuses exclusively on new business and new account acquisitions, and develops prospects through individual efforts. The role promotes and sells products and/or services/solutions to new customers at all levels, and then transitions accounts to an account manager for ongoing services and renewals. This position leads the acquisition of new clients and focuses on winning deals to meet revenue and profit objectives.

Primary Responsibilities

Acquire new customers and /or deals to meet new business revenue and profit objectives. Develop and pursue sales leads within assigned territory defined by geographic area, industry, or product/service segment. Promote and sell solutions to new customers at all levels. Cultivate and maintain strong knowledge of industry trends and applicability to Intelsat solutions. Maintain strong knowledge of Intelsat products and/or services, and build interest by understanding the needs of potential customers and offering appropriate solutions. Guide the Intelsat team in defining the sales process for new products and services to new clients within vertically aligned marketing and sales team. Identify and coordinate any technical assistance required to facilitate the transition of new business into our existing portfolio.

Important Responsibilities

Work closely with business units, marketing and sales teams Provide reports to Intelsat management on status of current activities and advise on customer strategy map initiatives and current/future needs, regional priorities, sales activities and opportunities Participate in organization-sponsored events and campaigns Travel as required

Minimum requirements

Must have proven ability to establish and grow VP/C-level customers within the broadband and mobility verticals

Ability to identify and grow business within mid-tier/3rd party teleports

Has previously demonstrated success in identifying new leads and capturing revenue within the satellite market space

Must have university degree with at least 10 years of experience in sales within the telecommunications, satellite communications or (verticals)

Must have a proven ability to sell (highly) complex and high dollar value product/services and manage medium to large territory

Able to work under minimal supervision with wide latitude for independent judgment

Must have a proven ability to manage multiple tasks in multiple disciplines, with well-developed organizational skills and outstanding interpersonal and networking skills.

Excellent written and verbal skills in English required, any additional language is a plus

The position does not supervise other employees