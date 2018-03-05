PD18-09 Monday, 5th March 2018 Client Services East Deer Park200 East Deer Park DriveFull TimeHigh School

This position will provide administrative and program support for the Client Services department. Will provide customer service to internal and external clients. Duties include scheduling Hearings, and monitoring client's appointments, processing request for tenancy approvals (RFTA), generating mass mailings, performing data entry and clerical tasks, distributing mailings, responding to Inquiries in person, by telephone and email, processing reports and other projects/tasks. Maintaining data using MS excel, word, access and other agency data bases. This position is also responsible for reviewing documentation for program updates and other duties as assigned.