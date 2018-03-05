Program Assistant
- Employer
- Housing Opportunities Commission
- Location
- East Deer Park 200 East Deer Park Drive
- Posted
- Mar 05, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Real Estate / Property Management
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
This position will provide administrative and program support for the Client Services department. Will provide customer service to internal and external clients. Duties include scheduling Hearings, and monitoring client's appointments, processing request for tenancy approvals (RFTA), generating mass mailings, performing data entry and clerical tasks, distributing mailings, responding to Inquiries in person, by telephone and email, processing reports and other projects/tasks. Maintaining data using MS excel, word, access and other agency data bases. This position is also responsible for reviewing documentation for program updates and other duties as assigned.
- Requires a High School Diploma or Equivalent.
- Minimum of two years administrative/clerical experience.
- Good interpersonal, customer service and organizational skills.
- Must have excellent oral and written communication skills.
- Must be able to prioritize assignments to meet deadlines and be dependable.
- Must have ability to maintain excellent customer service techniques and attitude is required.
- Must have basic computer skills including proficiency with MS Office Suite.
