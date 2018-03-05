Overview of Position: The Assistant Director of Community Day and Employment Programs is responsible for assisting all phases of the operation of Ardmore Enterprises’ Community Day Program with the primary focus of promoting employment, community participation, and personal choice. This position requires a strong commitment to the principles of self-determination through the practical application of Person-Centered Thinking and Planning. Additionally, this position will provide supervision to Program Managers, and oversight with respect to quality and responsive feedback, ongoing evaluation of program efficacy and efficiency and support in compliance and quality, with support from the Director Community Day Programs.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Provide supervision to Program Managers in providing high quality, responsive services.

Develops a strong customer focus by identifying internal and external customers, their needs and how we are meeting those needs.

Continuously maintains an approach that involves employees to improve all processes.

Create and maintain support systems that provide employment opportunities leading to job placement for people that fulfill the findings and intentions of the Discovery and Customization for each person.

Create and maintain support systems that will identify the ideal conditions for community learning and participation in a centerless environment using preference discovery & personal support techniques and strategies.

Work to achieve Ardmore's goals of transitioning everyone currently in the day program center to paid community employment, customized employment, business ownership, or a mix of community, employment, volunteerism and activities; converting the traditional day habilitation program to community-based, meaningful day activities.

During the transitional period, maintain appropriate activity levels for each person remaining in the center.

Assist in recruiting, hiring, training, and providing support and resources to all employees, consultants, vendors and volunteers working for the Day and Employment programs.

Supervise and evaluate employees, interns, and volunteers under direct supervision.

Conduct regular and ongoing evaluation of training needs. Arrange and oversee for training in all critical areas.

Assure that reliable data on personal outcomes, individual program plans, attendance, progress, services, quality improvement measures, and billing information are recorded, submitted, and/or filed, as required.

Assist in monitoring budget to ensure financial stability.

Involve direct support staff, families and people receiving services in leadership roles related to quality improvement, planning, and staff development programs.

Assist with the supervision of the transportation systems that involve CECS programs.

Ensure that the delivery of services exceeds the expectations of the person supported, their family members, the Developmental Disabilities Administration (DDA), the Office of Health Care Quality (OHCQ), Division of Rehabilitation Services (DORS) and other stakeholders.

Maintain a working knowledge of current local, State, and Federal regulations. Assist in ensuring full program participation in external and internal program evaluations and compliance with regulatory agencies, funding sources, and accreditation standards of excellence.

Maintain lines of open communication with people served, their families and other team members. Partner with community resources. Convey the organization’s philosophy, policies, and belief in partnerships to achieve shared expectations.

Create and maintain positive public relations. Be an active advocate and liaison with community agencies. Market the programs and expand services offered in response to community and individual need.

Motivate, lead, and support the program’s efforts.

Provide program management and leadership during times of transition within service and administrative programs, as required.

Provide support and technical assistance in web-based applications and electronic database programs.

Perform other duties, as required.

Knowledge, Skills & Abilities

A high level of organizational skills. Excellent writing, oral communication, and interpersonal skills.

The ability to work collaboratively with other programs/entities within Ardmore.

Flexible work time availability is required.

Ability to travel using personal transportation.

Leadership, collaboration, and problem-solving. Relationship building with community resources and partners.

Bachelor’s degree or experience in the field.

Required Conditions of Employment

Must possess a good driving record and use.