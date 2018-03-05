Job Summary/Company:

Are you a result driven Sales Representative? Do you thrive off actively seeking and engaging with prospective customers? We have teamed up with a market leading company in search of sales representatives to help drive and deliver sales! This person will not only be able to work independently but in a team environment as well. Anyone with previous sales or cold calling experience encouraged to apply!

Responsibilities:

Target and generate potential leads

Establish new accounts and service existing accounts

Maintain and track daily, weekly and monthly reports

Attain target markets by scheduled deadlines

Set up face to face and business to business sales appointments

Set up follow up appointments with up to date information on the current marketplace

Qualifications/Background profile:

One year of sales appointment setting experience REQUIRED

Self-motivated/Goal Oriented

Presentation skills

Excellent oral and written skills

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group at 301-926-7800 for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!