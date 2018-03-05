Inside Sales Representative

Employer
Sparks Group
Location
Rockville, Maryland
Salary
$36,000+
Posted
Mar 05, 2018
Closes
Apr 09, 2018
Ref
AD215546
Function
Sales
Industry
Other
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Contract

Job Summary/Company:

Are you a result driven Sales Representative? Do you thrive off actively seeking and engaging with prospective customers? We have teamed up with a market leading company in search of sales representatives to help drive and deliver sales! This person will not only be able to work independently but in a team environment as well. Anyone with previous sales or cold calling experience encouraged to apply!

Responsibilities:

  • Target and generate potential leads
  • Establish new accounts and service existing accounts
  • Maintain and track daily, weekly and monthly reports
  • Attain target markets by scheduled deadlines
  • Set up face to face and business to business sales appointments
  • Set up follow up appointments with up to date information on the current marketplace

Qualifications/Background profile:

  • One year of sales appointment setting experience REQUIRED
  • Self-motivated/Goal Oriented
  • Presentation skills
  • Excellent oral and written skills

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group at 301-926-7800 for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!

