Travel Agent Selling Alaska Cruise-Tours

Employer
Discover Alaska
Location
Old Town Alexandria, VA
Salary
Starting $50,000.00/yr. plus commission
Posted
Mar 05, 2018
Closes
Apr 09, 2018
Ref
AK 3/18
Function
Sales
Industry
Hospitality and Tourism
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Full time opportunity for travel agent living in Northern Virginia who has experience selling Alaska Cruise-Tours. Quality leads come from our aggressive national advertising program – no cold calls. Excellent income. Salary starting at $50,000/yr. and commissions paid twice a month. Warm and friendly office in Old Town Alexandria.  We provide training, private office with parking, and other benefits. DO NOT APPLY unless you have perfect English and experience selling Alaska Cruise-Tours.

