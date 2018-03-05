Travel Agent Selling Alaska Cruise-Tours
- Employer
- Discover Alaska
- Location
- Old Town Alexandria, VA
- Salary
- Starting $50,000.00/yr. plus commission
- Posted
- Mar 05, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 09, 2018
- Ref
- AK 3/18
- Function
- Sales
- Industry
- Hospitality and Tourism
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Full time opportunity for travel agent living in Northern Virginia who has experience selling Alaska Cruise-Tours. Quality leads come from our aggressive national advertising program – no cold calls. Excellent income. Salary starting at $50,000/yr. and commissions paid twice a month. Warm and friendly office in Old Town Alexandria. We provide training, private office with parking, and other benefits. DO NOT APPLY unless you have perfect English and experience selling Alaska Cruise-Tours.
