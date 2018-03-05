American University’s School of Public Affairs is seeking applications for a Distinguished Scholar-in-Residence. We seek a scholar of the highest distinction who will reinforce and further propel the School’s national and international prominence in scholarship. Candidates must meet the School’s expectations of superb scholarship, high-profile leadership in the field, and a substantial contribution to excellence in its teaching mission. We are especially interested in scholars who have a track record of mentoring PhD students, working on issues of diversity and inclusion, and developing programming to strengthen research and teaching. This is a non-tenure track position. The start date for this position is August 1, 2018. The initial appointment period is for five years.

Salary and benefits are competitive. Review of applications will begin immediately and will continue until the position is filled, subject to ongoing budgetary approval. Please submit applications via: http://apply.interfolio.com/49373. Please include a cover letter and curriculum vitae. If you have any questions, please email SPADean@american.edu.

