Food Supplement Nutrition Education – Maryland’s SNAP-Ed Program - as part of University of Maryland Extension, is seeking individuals for part-time, seasonal employment in the following county regions: Baltimore/Harford, Anne Arundel/Prince George’s, Carroll/Frederick. Duties of this position include: support FSNE to facilitate the implementation of farmers’ market programming, including the delivery of nutrition education, conducting on-site evaluation, technical assistance, and ordering and distribution of resource materials to collaborating farmers’ market sites engaged in FSNE programs. May through November with hours varying from week to week as required, up to 40 hours/week. Qualified candidates must have access to personal vehicle for transportation in their designated multi-county region. This position will require flexible hours: weekdays, weeknights, and weekends. FSNE is an equal opportunity employer. EOE

Qualifications include education in nutrition or related field, personal transportation with a valid driver’s license, strong communication and computer skills, and ability to lift printed materials weighing up to 30 pounds. Occasional travel to the FSNE state office will be required. Please send resume and cover letter and indicate the region(s) you are interested in by March 23, 2018 to FSNE Program Development and Outreach Coordinator, Lynn Rubin at lrubin@umd.edu