We are Small Mulch, Topsoil, Clearing Company located in Charles County, MD. We are in search of the right person to come on board with us as a Sales & Job Coordinator to help expand and grow the Company all through the DMV Area. All applicants must have the following in order to apply for this position:

Construction Background

Clean Driving Record

All of these will need to have references to go with them.

Job Summary-

Selling our Products Mulch and Topsoil to other Companies and Residence in the DMV Area.

Email resume: mikemdpartners@hotmail.com