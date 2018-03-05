Sales/Job Coordinator

Employer
MONA CONTRACTING LLC
Location
Port Tobacco, Maryland
Posted
Mar 05, 2018
Closes
Apr 09, 2018
Function
Construction and Skilled Trades, General Contractor, Sales
Industry
Specialty Trades
Hours
Full Time

We are Small Mulch, Topsoil, Clearing Company located in Charles County, MD.  We are in search of the right person to come on board with us as a Sales & Job Coordinator to help expand and grow the Company all through the DMV Area.  All applicants must have the following in order to apply for this position:

Construction Background

Clean Driving Record

All of these will need to have references to go with them.

Job Summary-        

Selling our Products Mulch and Topsoil to other Companies and Residence in the DMV Area.

Email resume: mikemdpartners@hotmail.com

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for Sales/Job Coordinator

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this