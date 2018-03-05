Sales/Job Coordinator
- Employer
- MONA CONTRACTING LLC
- Location
- Port Tobacco, Maryland
- Posted
- Mar 05, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 09, 2018
- Industry
- Specialty Trades
- Hours
- Full Time
We are Small Mulch, Topsoil, Clearing Company located in Charles County, MD. We are in search of the right person to come on board with us as a Sales & Job Coordinator to help expand and grow the Company all through the DMV Area. All applicants must have the following in order to apply for this position:
Construction Background
Clean Driving Record
All of these will need to have references to go with them.
Job Summary-
Selling our Products Mulch and Topsoil to other Companies and Residence in the DMV Area.
Email resume: mikemdpartners@hotmail.com
Similar jobs
Apply for Sales/Job Coordinator
Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly