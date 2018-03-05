Job Summary/Company:

A preferred Sparks Group partner in the Chantilly area is seeking Call Center Representatives with a passion for customer service! These contract-to-hire opportunities won't last long so qualified candidates should apply now or call our Chantilly office at 703-620-6444.

Responsibilities:

Manage a heavy volume of outbound calls

Concisely explain health benefits of insurance plans and encourage patients to take advantage of all offerings

Scheduling of health assessments

Qualifications/Background Profile:

Previous outbound call center experience is preferred

Inside sales and/or medical insurance knowledge is a plus

Ability to work 9:00 am - 6:00 pm, Monday - Friday

Strong tenure in previous positions is required

Excellent phone etiquette and communication skills

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.



We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!