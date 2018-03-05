Job Summary/Company:

Sparks Group is seeking hard-working and devoted contract Receptionists. If you are have experience being the front face of an office, taking on receptionist duties and are interested in completing short-term contract receptionist opportunities when needed apply now or call us at 703-620-6444!

Responsibilities:

Answers incoming telephone calls and forwards to appropriate personnel in a timely, effective, and accurate manner

Serves onsite visitors by greeting, welcoming, and directing them to the appropriate personnel in a professional and timely manner

Answers and fields routine questions about the department and/or organization and provides callers and/or onsite visitors with addresses, phone numbers, and other general information.

May open, sort, date, and distribute all departmental mail, following established departmental guidelines and procedures

Provides clerical support to the department staff

Maintain a high degree of confidentiality on all sensitive information this position is privy to

May order, receive and maintain office supplies for department staff, following established departmental guidelines and procedures

Performs other duties as assigned or apparent

Qualifications/Background profile:

Strong attention to detail

Personable and communicable

Ability to maintain confidentiality on sensitive information

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.



We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!