Receptionist

Employer
Sparks Group
Location
Chantilly, Virginia
Salary
Competitive pay
Posted
Mar 05, 2018
Closes
Apr 09, 2018
Ref
AD212512
Function
Administrative
Industry
Other
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Contract

Job Summary/Company: 

Sparks Group is seeking hard-working and devoted contract Receptionists. If you are have experience being the front face of an office, taking on receptionist duties and are interested in completing short-term contract receptionist opportunities when needed apply now or call us at 703-620-6444!

Responsibilities: 

  • Answers incoming telephone calls and forwards to appropriate personnel in a timely, effective, and accurate manner
  • Serves onsite visitors by greeting, welcoming, and directing them to the appropriate personnel in a professional and timely manner
  • Answers and fields routine questions about the department and/or organization and provides callers and/or onsite visitors with addresses, phone numbers, and other general information.
  • May open, sort, date, and distribute all departmental mail, following established departmental guidelines and procedures
  • Provides clerical support to the department staff
  • Maintain a high degree of confidentiality on all sensitive information this position is privy to
  • May order, receive and maintain office supplies for department staff, following established departmental guidelines and procedures
  • Performs other duties as assigned or apparent 

Qualifications/Background profile: 

  • Strong attention to detail
  • Personable and communicable 
  • Ability to maintain confidentiality on sensitive information

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered. 

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!

