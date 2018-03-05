Accreditation Coordinator
- Location
- Rockville, Maryland
- Salary
- Salary Range (Non-Negotiable): $51,527–$57,252
- Posted
- Mar 05, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 09, 2018
- Function
- Operations / Logistics, Other
- Industry
- Associations, Nonprofit
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Description
The purpose of this position is to support the work of the accreditation program of the Council on Academic Accreditation in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology (CAA). The Accreditation Coordinator has major responsibility for (a) processing accreditation report reviews, (b) coordination of the site visits, and (c) maintenance of accreditation program files.
Responsibilities
- Assign and process accreditation report reviews. Initiate reviews for completion, disseminate review materials, and provide final notification to CAA, site visitors, academic programs, and staff accordingly. Monitor timelines and take action to maintain timelines as appropriate.
- Arrange site visits to academic programs. Coordinate schedules with site visitors, programs, and other internal and external agency representatives as necessary and assign site visitors to teams. Prepare and disseminate materials to site visitors and academic programs.
- Prepare and deliver site-visit related content for new site-visitor training and professional education sessions.
- Monitor and track issues and concerns to inform accreditation program improvement initiatives and professional education opportunities.
- Provide accurate and appropriate guidance and information regarding accreditation reviews, site visits, and accreditation statuses to academic programs, students, and the public.
- Maintain electronic and hard-copy accreditation program review files for currency and in accordance with records retention policies.
Qualifications
Knowledge Typically Acquired Through
- Award of a baccalaureate degree preferred
- 2 to 3 years administrative and coordinating experience, preferably with an accrediting agency
- Experience communicating with education programs, members of a professional association, and students preferred
Scope and Depth of Technical Skills/Knowledge
- Demonstrated ability to compose business correspondence and standard operating procedures
- Demonstrated proficiency using database management applications
- Demonstrated proficiency using Windows and other Microsoft Office Suite applications (Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint)
Scope and Depth of Non-Technical Skills/Knowledge
- Demonstrated ability to orally communicate accurately and effectively to proactively influence the actions of others
- Demonstrated ability to initiate, organize, and prioritize workload
- Demonstrated ability to complete large volume of work within tight deadlines
- Demonstrated ability to work independently with minimal supervision
- Demonstrated ability to interact in a professional manner with ASHA staff, volunteer leaders, members, and consumers
- Demonstrated ability to work effectively with teams
- Demonstrated ability to deal discreetly with confidential information
