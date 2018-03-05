Job Summary/Company:

Sparks Group has partnered with an industry leader and is seeking a direct hire Residential Property Manager to begin work immediately. This position is responsible for keeping vacancies low and maintaining the property. Apply now or call us at 703-620-6444!

Responsibilities:

Maintain open dialogue with property owners regarding occupancy and physical conditions of the property.

Deliver a high level of customer service and client retention.

Make recommendations to update and improve properties to increase return on investment while keeping expenses low.

Maintain occupancy levels through sales/marketing initiatives.

Develop rental agreements, selects qualified tenants, collects deposits and rents, enforces terms of rental agreements, investigates and resolves tenant complaints, oversees eviction proceedings if necessary.

Enforce property and associations' rules and regulations.

Schedule maintenance and repairs, negotiate favorable contracts with vendors.

Monthly financial reporting and filing.

Qualifications/Background Profile:

Current VA real estate license

3-5 years in residential property management

Demonstrated ability to offer the highest level of customer service

Ability to build rapport with tenants and owners

MS Office proficiency

Proficiency in property management software

Applicants selected will be subject to a criminal background check as well as driving history to meet position eligibility requirements

