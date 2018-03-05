Summer Employment Opportunities

Fairfax Water is currently accepting applications for summer positions. The positions will begin on either May 14, May 29, June 11 or June 25, 2018 and will continue until August 16, 2018 as the last possible working day. To be qualified for the positions you must be a full-time college enrolled for the fall semester of 2018, must be able to successfully pass a background investigation and pre-employment drug screening test as well as must possess a valid driver’s license in good standing for all positions. The specific additional requirements for each position are listed below.

Maintenance Aide – work location is either Falls Church, Newington, or Chantilly, VA.

Performs painting duties on existing fire hydrants throughout the county. Assist with the collection of GPS data. Assist with other Distribution Maintenance duties as assigned. The work hours for the position are 6:30 AM to 3:00 PM, Monday through Friday.

Easement Aide - work location is Newington, VA.

This position will be clearing, weed eating and mowing easements throughout the county. Must have the ability to use a weed eater, chain saw, pruning shears and lawn mower. Experience operating and maintaining a tractor for bush hogging is encourage. The work hours for the position are 6:00 AM to 2:30 PM, Monday through Friday.