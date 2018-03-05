Summer Employment Opportunities

Fairfax Water is currently accepting applications for summer positions. The positions will begin on either May 14, May 29, June 11 or June 25, 2018 and will continue until August 16, 2018 as the last possible working day. To be qualified for the positions you must be a full-time college enrolled for the fall semester of 2018, must be able to successfully pass a background investigation and pre-employment drug screening test as well as must possess a valid driver’s license in good standing for most positions. The specific additional requirements for each position are listed below.

Accounting Aide – work location is Fairfax, VA.

This individual will provide primary front counter coverage. Enters Direct Debit setups in SAP (or reviews). Processes Bill Payer/Mail payments, front counter payments, processes Global Express payments, processes CIS payments, and processes Other ACH payments. Double checks customer returns and notice of changes (NOCs). Prepares miscellaneous cash receipts. Processes transfers, misposted payments. Provides back up support. Assist with daily returns. Basic math skills and a positive attitude are a must for this position. Familiarity with MS Word and Excel are a plus. Work hours for this position are 8:00 to 4:30 PM Monday through Friday.

Clerical Aide – work location is Chantilly, VA and Fairfax, VA

This individual will be responsible for scanning documents in meter records, including but not limited to testing documents and meter changes. May also assist with archiving and/or filing old records. This position will work at the either the Chantilly location or the Fairfax location, depending on where the need is. Familiarity with Adobe Acrobat and MS Word area plus. Work hours for this position are 8 hours per day Monday through Friday.



Meter Reader Aide - work location is Fairfax, VA.

This individual will be responsible for reading water meters, will work along side a full time employee. Work hours for this position are 7:00AM to 3:30PM Monday to Friday.



Service Technician Aide - work location is Fairfax, VA.

This individual will be responsible for changing residential water meters as part of the Fairfax Water annual meter management program. Work hours for this position are 8:00AM to 4:30PM Monday to Friday.



Network Aide – work location is Fairfax, VA.

Provide end-user technical support for computers, mobile devices, peripherals, networking, and applications in a timely and professional manner. Perform help-desk support according to procedures (use of call center agent, maintain a written case/ticket log, etc.) Troubleshoot and assist users with technology issues. Perform asset inventory and disposition. Assist with preparation and deployment of computers and mobile devices. Install, uninstall, and configure software. Assist with documentation of processes and technical support issues. Assist with content inventory, migration, and development (SharePoint/Intranet). Assist with training sessions. Must project professionalism. Must have strong troubleshooting skills, strong computer knowledge, and good communications skills. Work hours for this position are 7:00 to 3:30 PM Monday through Friday.

Business Process Re-Engineering Aide – work location is Fairfax, VA.

The Intern will gain knowledge and understanding of process improvement methodologies and functional business team processes. Obtain hands on experience through assigned projects by assisting with many of the following activities:

- Meet with business units to gain understanding of processes

- Review existing processes, policies, procedures, risk and controls

- Collect and analyze data

- Develop process flows to document the current ‘as-is’ process from beginning to end

- Utilize lean process improvement methodologies to simplify and optimize processes, minimize errors, improve the effectiveness and efficiency of processes and controls, and leverage technology to automate manual processes

- Perform testing and analyze results

- Document recommendations for improvement and create proposed process flows

Qualifications:

- Maintain an overall GPA of 3.0 or higher

- Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Power Point and Visio

- Strong problem solving and analytical skills

- Meticulous attention to details

- Customer service and relationship oriented

- Able to communicate and work with individuals and teams at all organizational levels

- Interested and enthusiastic about business process re-engineering

Work hours for this position are 8:00 to 4:30 PM Monday through Friday.

Engineering Aide – P&E/Engineering Department, work location is Fairfax, VA.

Assists Engineering and Archives staff with various duties, including records research, calculations, drawings administrative duties and records management. Engineering students preferred but consideration may be given to other majors. Work hours for this position are 8:00 to 4:30 PM Monday through Friday.

Digitization Aide – P&E/Engineering Department, work location is Fairfax, VA.

Under close supervision of the Engineering Records Archivist, aides in the digitization of public water supply records.

Responsibilities:

Aides in the digitization of public water supply records by:

- Analyzing and identifying records.

- Digitizing records using a desktop scanner.

- Cropping, rotating, and editing digital images.

- Naming and filing digital records according to set standards.

- Entering data into spreadsheets.

- Rehousing physical records.

- Tracking progress in spreadsheets.

- Performing quality control.

- Performing other duties as assigned or required.

Qualifications:

- Detail oriented.

- Ability to collect, compile, and analyze data.

- Working knowledge of Microsoft Word and Excel software.

- Ability to establish and maintain courteous and effective working relationships with co-workers, supervisors, and the public.

- Good oral and written communication skills.

Work hours for this position are 8:00 to 4:30 PM Monday through Friday.

Engineering Aide – P&E/Planning Department, work location is Fairfax, VA.

This position will perform technical work in connection with the installation of water facilities during the land development process by: 1) assisting with the review of development plans to determine connection points, preliminary alignments, and requirements for water service to proposed developments; 2) researching documents, land records and as-builts relating to water facilities; 3) preparing schematics and other graphical representations of water facilities; and 4) researching, compiling, and formatting information related to water mains and easements. This position requires the ability to read and interpret water system maps and construction plans. A general knowledge of Microsoft Office products is required. Work hours for this position are 8:00 to 4:30 PM Monday through Friday.

Engineering Aide –Water Resources, P&E/Planning Department, work location is Fairfax, VA.

Provide research, data collection, and other assistance to support various planning projects, including: Organizing the Occoquan Watershed Monitoring Lab wet chemistry data and producing graphs of date in Microsoft Excel. Supporting the Occoquan and Potomac WaterSuite mapping project by researching sites, gathering data, and entering information into a database format for inclusion into the GIS. Supporting the Occoquan Shoreline Easement Policy programs including annual dock survey, analyzing survey data, assisting with addressing issues identified, and cataloging collected data. Requires attention to detail, working knowledge of Microsoft Word and Excel, and current enrollment in college level engineering program with at least one year of study completed is desire. Work hours for this position are 8:00 to 4:30 PM Monday through Friday.

GIS Aide – P&E/Planning Department, work location is Fairfax, VA

This position will use ESRI’s ArcGIS Desktop software to assist in the maintenance of data within an Enterprise GIS. The candidate should have experience reading and interpreting engineering drawings and relating them to existing GIS data. This position will also provide assistance and support for the data review of auto-generated water service laterals, support the data collection and review of Global Positioning System (GPS) data points and assist with linking as-built drawings to Fairfax Water’s existing system maps. A general knowledge of Microsoft Office products is required. Some familiarity with ESRI’s ArcGIS Desktop software is also required. Work hours for this position are 8:00 to 4:30 PM Monday through Friday.