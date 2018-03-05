Job Summary/Company:

Are you passionate about improving quality of life through disease prevention, health promotion, and the care of chronic health conditions? Our client works at the forefront of today’s global health issues, helping clients understand the specific needs of diverse populations and address complex health challenges with behavior and disease surveillance and monitoring, research and surveys, training and technical assistance, and informatics and systems. Apply online today or call 202-463-5100 for more information!

Responsibilities:

Document production and management through a variety of manual or technological processes

Preparing correspondence, reports or other documents by gathering information from multiple sources

Maintaining various filing systems, including computer records of various activities

Coordinating with other administrative assistants and DoD divisions within the parent organization to gather information for deliverables

Qualifications/Background Profile:

Bachelor’s degree in Management, Communications, Human Resources or related field; or, high school diploma/equivalent with minimum 2 years of relevant work experience.

Demonstrated experience performing general administrative and clerical duties in an office setting. Experience writing personnel action plans, job descriptions, and other Human Resources related documents is a plus.

Hands-on experience with MS Office suite.

Experience working and coordinating with different levels of staff, with ability to interact professionally at all levels.

Strong written and oral communication skills required. Writing sample may be requested.

Preferred Skills/Experience:

Experience in a military health setting

Experience in a DoD setting

Experience working with active duty military and civilian client staff

Professional Skills:

Strong organizational and interpersonal skills with the ability to work as part of a diverse team of mental health professionals, Human Resource Professionals, Executive team.

Possess initiative and drive with interpersonal skills to get the job done.

Team player with the ability to manage multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment with diverse stakeholders, and with tight deadlines.

Possess sound business ethics, including the protection of proprietary and confidential information.

Be proactive, detail-oriented, independent, and a fast learner with excellent problem solving skills with ability to analyze situations, identify existing or potential problems, and recommend solutions.

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.



We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!