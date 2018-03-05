The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, a national nonprofit religious organization located in N.E., D.C, has an opening in the Office of Finance and Accounting Services for a Senior Accountant. The position is responsible for the general ledger accounting functions which may include account payables, receivables and cash receipts; preparation of bank reconciliations; general ledger analysis and preparation of journal entries; review and preparation of daily cash receipts; assistance with month end closing procedures and annual audit; and special financial accounting projects. Contributes to the Bishops’ strategic plan for the Conference. Demonstrates willingness and ability to understand, respect and contribute to the USCCB mission and to fulfill job duties in accordance with its Catholic identity.

Bachelor’s Degree desirable in Accounting, Business Administration with 4 years work experience in an accounting department. PC applications-particularly spreadsheet and database applications. Excellent written and verbal communication skills

For more information, please visit: http://www.usccb.org/about/employment/