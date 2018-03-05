Summer Employment Opportunities

Fairfax Water is currently accepting applications for summer positions. The positions will begin on either May 14, May 29, June 11 or June 25, 2018 and will continue until August 16, 2018 as the last possible working day. To be qualified for the positions you must be a full-time college enrolled for the fall semester of 2018, must be able to successfully pass a background investigation and pre-employment drug screening test as well as must possess a valid driver’s license in good standing for most positions. The specific additional requirements for each position are listed below.

Electrician Aide - work location is Herndon, VA.

This position will assist senior/junior electricians in the day to day work. Provide staging for jobs. Organize and clean shops area. This position is Monday through Friday, work hours are 6:30 AM to 3:00 PM.

Plant Maintenance Aide – work location is Herndon, VA

This job is primarily industrial cleaning with some light mechanical work under the supervision of a full-time plant mechanic. Ability to work outdoors and in plant buildings under hot/dusty/difficult conditions is a must. Steel toed boots are required for this position. The work hours for this position are 6:30 AM to 3:00 PM, Monday through Friday.

Laboratory Aide – work location is Herndon, VA

Assist laboratory staff with glassware, laboratory administrative duties, transfer of sample between Griffith and Corbalis Water Treatment facilities, and limited nonregulatory sample analysis. Candidate should be majoring in a science related field. The work hours for this position are 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM, Monday through Friday.

IT Aide – work location is Herndon, VA.

Provide support to I&C group day to day operation with the following range of tasks: develop and update I&C documentation, provide inventory control, configure and deploy equipment, and assist technicians as needed. The following are highly desirable attributes for this position: Majoring in Engineering or related technical field, computer skills and ability to use software programs such as AutoCAD, MS Word, Excel, etc. Work hours for this position are 7:00 to 3:30 PM Monday through Friday.