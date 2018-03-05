Summer Employment Opportunities

Fairfax Water is currently accepting applications for summer positions. The positions will begin on either May 14, May 29, June 11 or June 25, 2018 and will continue until August 16, 2018 as the last possible working day. To be qualified for the positions you must be a full-time college enrolled for the fall semester of 2018, must be able to successfully pass a background investigation and pre-employment drug screening test as well as must possess a valid driver’s license in good standing for all positions. The specific additional requirements for each position are listed below.

Engineering Aide - work location is Lorton, VA.

This position will assist the Senior Plant Engineer. Typical duties under guidance and oversight of Senior Plant Engineer will include performing field inspections documenting findings/data, performing engineering calculations, revising plans and reports in accordance with applicable regulations, completing minor design work, conduct sampling for research projects and maintaining respective documentation. Applicants must be enrolled in an engineering program, be competent in CAD and/or SketchUp (<15% of time will be performing drafting). Should be proficient in MS Word and Excel and comfortable performing field work (varying weather conditions) and office work. This position will be Monday through Friday, 8 hours per day.

IT Aide – work location is Lorton, VA.

Provides assistance to SCADA Engineers performing systems control work such as updating SCADA drawings using AutoCAD, cleaning up databases and performs asset inventory and disposition. Candidates for this position should have experience with AutoCAD drawing, programming, terminate and troubleshoot network cabling. Work hours for this position are 7:00 to 3:30 PM Monday through Friday.