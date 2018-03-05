Job Summary/Company:

Sparks Group has partnered with an innovative health sciences company who is seeking for a Human Resources Generalist to join their team.This position carries out responsibilities in the following functional areas: employee relations, training, performance management, onboarding, policy implementation, recruitment/employment, affirmative action and employment law compliance. If this is something you are interested in, please call 301-926-7800.

Salary: $55,000 - $65,000

Responsibilities:

Assists in the development and implementation of personnel policies and procedures; prepares and maintains employee handbook and policies and procedures manual.

Participates in developing department goals, objectives and systems.

Administers the compensation program; monitors the performance evaluation program and revises as necessary.

Performs benefits administration to include claims resolution, change reporting, approving invoices for payment and communicating benefit information to employees.

Develops and maintains HR program; such as the filling the EEO-1 report annually; and maintain other records, reports and logs to conform to EEO regulations.

Supports recruitment effort for all exempt and nonexempt personnel, and temporary employees; conducts new-employee orientations; monitors career-pathing program and writes and places advertisements.

Requires supporting the Program Management team with handling employee relations counseling, outplacement counseling and exit interviewing.

Participates in administrative staff meetings and attends other meetings and seminars. Maintains company organization charts and the employee directory.

Assists in evaluation of reports, decisions and results of department in relation to established goals. Recommends new approaches, policies and procedures to effect continual improvements in the efficiency of the department and services performed.

Maintains human resource information system records and compiles reports from the database.

Maintains compliance with federal and state regulations concerning employment.

Performs other related duties as required and assigned.

Qualifications/Background Profile:

A bachelor’s degree and three to five years’ HR experience, or a master’s degree in HR Management and two years’ experience in the HR fields, or seven years of experience in the HR field

Experienced working with government contracts; including SCA contracts

Able to work independently and maintain a level of professional appearance

Ability to identify and solve problems

