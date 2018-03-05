Job Summary/Company:

non profit organization in North Montgomery county that is looking for a Recruiter to join their team! This Junior Recruiter would support the Human Resources Department located at Headquarters in Bethesda, MD.

Responsibilities:

Helps initiate the hiring process by identifying and screening qualified candidates for employment opportunities.

Builds applicant sources by researching and contacting community services, colleges, employment agencies, recruiters, social media venues, and internet sites; providing organization information, opportunities, and benefits; making presentations; maintaining rapport.

Attracts applicants by placing job advertisements; networking, utilizing job sites, industry-specific forums and social media venues, and soliciting referrals.

Determines applicant qualifications by screening applicants; analyzing responses; verifying references; comparing qualifications to job requirements.

Builds a pipeline of available applicants for potential opportunities with across several geographic regions.

Screens candidates for assigned requisitions and serves as back up to other Junior Recruiter(s).

Sourcing from various venues to include LinkedIn, University boards, CareerBuilder, etc, through emails via University forums and listserv.

Conducts references for candidates in considering for job openings.

Coordinating in person, video and phone interviews with hiring managers and program managers. Inputs data into Peoplesoft. Sends confirmation emails to candidate and interview panels

Screens resumes from Peoplesoft and other Talent Network on Talemetry.

Answers recruiting hotline with candidate recruiting inquiries, questions regarding candidate job search, and conducts brief screens with potential candidates. Inputs notes into Talemetry.

Sending benefits to candidates who have been screened and are selected to interview (alongside interview confirmation).

Coordinates university career fairs, open houses, and networking events. Assists with creating marketing materials for recruiting events. Builds relationships with Career contacts and professors.

Assists with New Employee Workshop.

Additional ad hoc projects as needed.

Qualifications/Background Profile:

2 to 4 years experience in recruitment

Above average written and oral communication skills

Motivated to work productively in a fast-paced and dynamic industry

