Job Summary/Company:

Are you dedicated to education on an international scale? Do you have excellent interpersonal and communication skills? If so, this role is for you! Sparks Group is partnered with a not-for-profit organization committed to global education. We are seeking individuals to provide programmatic support to a Scholarship team in the DC office.

Responsibilities:

Coordinates communication with client counterparts for assigned country or programmatic portfolio and responds to general and specific questions, inquiries and correspondence.

Provides information to internal client units and external regional scholarship clients so that country and programmatic priorities and policies can be achieved.

Monitors grant funds, including supplementary, cost-shares and endowments and recommends financial allocations for assigned country portfolio.

Analyzes data and develops reports for the project and regional leads.

Qualifications/Background profile:

Undergraduate degree (in related field).

Experience in projects and tasks involving complex details which require well-developed organizational, time-management and administrative skills.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, both oral and written. Ability to read and interpret documents such as contracts, policy and procedure manuals and write complex reports and correspondence.

Program management experience preferred, ideally in international contexts.

Knowledge of higher education systems in the United States and abroad.

Ability to compare and evaluate possible courses of action and recommend or decide appropriate course of action.

Strong computer skills with MS Office suite.

Qualified candidates should send their resume



We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!