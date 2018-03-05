Program Analyst
Job Summary/Company:
Are you dedicated to education on an international scale? Do you have excellent interpersonal and communication skills? If so, this role is for you! Sparks Group is partnered with a not-for-profit organization committed to global education. We are seeking individuals to provide programmatic support to a Scholarship team in the DC office. If you have a passion for education, mission driven attitude and looking to impact the industry in a big way – we want you! Apply today or call 202-463-5100!
Responsibilities:
- Coordinates communication with client counterparts for assigned country or programmatic portfolio and responds to general and specific questions, inquiries and correspondence.
- Provides information to internal client units and external regional scholarship clients so that country and programmatic priorities and policies can be achieved.
- Monitors grant funds, including supplementary, cost-shares and endowments and recommends financial allocations for assigned country portfolio.
- Analyzes data and develops reports for the project and regional leads.
Qualifications/Background profile:
- Undergraduate degree (in related field).
- Experience in projects and tasks involving complex details which require well-developed organizational, time-management and administrative skills.
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, both oral and written. Ability to read and interpret documents such as contracts, policy and procedure manuals and write complex reports and correspondence.
- Program management experience preferred, ideally in international contexts.
- Knowledge of higher education systems in the United States and abroad.
- Ability to compare and evaluate possible courses of action and recommend or decide appropriate course of action.
- Strong computer skills with MS Office suite.
