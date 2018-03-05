MASTER AUTOMATION TEST ENGINEER
- CAPITAL ONE SERVICES II LLC
- Vienna, Virginia
- Mar 05, 2018
- Apr 09, 2018
- IT
- Technology and Software
- Full Time
Capital One Services II LLC in Vienna, VA; Mult pos avail: Lead the design, dvlpmt & execution of complex automated SW test plans to identify & address user probs & their causes. Requires a Master’s degree or foreign equiv in CS/Engn/CIS/rel tech field & 2 yrs exp in job offered or SW devlpmt, qual engn, or testing, OR Bachelor’s degree or foreign equiv in stated field & 5 yrs of prog post-bacc exp as stated. Must pass company’s assessment. To apply, visit www.capitalone.com/careers, then search keyword “Master Automation Test Engineer” or requisition ID R41170.