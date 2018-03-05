MASTER AUTOMATION TEST ENGINEER

CAPITAL ONE SERVICES II LLC
Vienna, Virginia
Mar 05, 2018
Apr 09, 2018
IT
Technology and Software
Full Time

Capital One Services II LLC in Vienna, VA; Mult pos avail: Lead the design, dvlpmt & execution of complex automated SW test plans to identify & address user probs & their causes. Requires a Master’s degree or foreign equiv in CS/Engn/CIS/rel tech field & 2 yrs exp in job offered or SW devlpmt, qual engn, or testing, OR Bachelor’s degree or foreign equiv in stated field & 5 yrs of prog post-bacc exp as stated. Must pass company’s assessment. To apply, visit www.capitalone.com/careers, then search keyword “Master Automation Test Engineer” or requisition ID R41170.

