You must be a U.S. Citizen or National.

You must be able to obtain and maintain a security clearance.

You must be registered for the Selective Service, if applicable.

You must successfully pass and are subject to random drug screenings.

You must complete the questionnaire.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoYou must have one year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-12 level, performing duties such as overseeing human resources staffing and classification programs. Qualifying specialized experience includes providing technical and advisory services to management for staffing and classification as well as other human resources areas, including but limited to, pay administration, worker's compensation, performance management, and time and attendance; applying category rating principals; using USA Staffing to process recruitment actions; using multiple recruitment strategies and authorities to hire applicants with disabilities, veterans, direct hires, displaced employees, etc.; performing evaluation and adjudication to determine veteran preference, CTAP & ICTAP, Delegated Examining and Merit Promotion eligibilities, and benefits and salaries; providing high level customer service to all levels within an organization, and researching, formulating, and implementing agency- wide HR procedures and policies.Applicants who have held a General Schedule (GS) position within the last 52 weeks must have 52 weeks of Federal service at the next lower grade level (or equivalent).

The Career Transition Assistance Plan (CTAP)/Interagency Career Transition Assistance Plan (ICTAP): The CTAP/ICTAP provides eligible displaced Federal competitive service employees with selection priority over other candidates for competitive service vacancies. If your agency has notified you in writing that you are a displaced employee eligible for CTAP/ICTAP consideration, you may receive selection priority if: 1) this vacancy is within your CTAP/ICTAP eligibility; 2) you apply under the instructions in this announcement; and 3) you are found well-qualified for this vacancy. To be well qualified, you must satisfy all qualification requirements for the vacant position and (for scored examining) score 85 or better on established ranking criteria OR (for category rating criteria) rate equivalent to the Highly Qualified or better category using established category rating criteria. You must provide proof of eligibility with your application to receive selection priority. Such proof may include a copy of your written notification of CTAP/ICTAP eligibility or a copy of your separation personnel action form. Additional information about CTAP/ICTAP eligibility is at: http://www.opm.gov/ctap/index.asp.



Veterans Employment Opportunity Act (VEOA): VEOA allows eligible veterans to apply and compete for positions announced under merit promotion procedures when the hiring agency is recruiting from outside its own workforce. To be eligible for a VEOA appointment, a veteran must be honorably separated and either a preference eligible or have substantially completed three (3) or more years of continuous active military service. If you are applying for a Merit Promotion announcement and wish to be considered under the VEOA, you must submit a copy of the Member Copy 4 of your DD-214, in addition to any other required documents listed on this announcement.



1. Ability to provide advisory services to management and staff.

2. Ability to apply human resource theories, principles and techniques to advise on and or resolve recurring employee needs, and/or workforce development issues.

3. Ability to communication orally.

4. Ability to communicate in writing.



1. Ability to provide advisory services to management and staff.

2. Ability to apply human resource theories, principles and techniques to advise on and or resolve recurring employee needs, and/or workforce development issues.

3. Ability to communication orally.

4. Ability to communicate in writing.



