Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoIn order to qualify, you must meet the education and/or experience requirements described below. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Your resume must clearly describe your relevant experience; if qualifying based on education, your transcripts will be required as part of your application. Additional information about transcripts is in this document In order to qualify for this position you must meet the Basic Requirement AND the specialized experience described below.Basic Requirement: A degree in Behavioral or Social Science; or related disciplines appropriate to the position; OR a combination of education and experience that provided the knowledge of one or more of the behavioral or social sciences equivalent to a major in the field; OR four years of appropriate experience that demonstrates knowledge of one or more of the behavioral or social sciences equivalent to a major in the field.ANDSpecialized Experience: At least one year of experience which includes: developing, implementing, and monitoring all aspects of a risk reduction program; collecting, synchronizing, and analyzing data to identify trends and concerns; communicating study findings and proposing solutions for mitigating and/or eliminating risk behavioral problems. This definition of specialized experience is typical of work performed at the next lower grade/level position in the federal service (GS-09).You will be evaluated on the basis of your level of competency in the following areas:

Some federal jobs allow you to substitute your education for the required specialized experience in order to qualify. For this job, you may qualify if your education meets the definitions below:



Education in Lieu of Experience: 3 years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to a Ph.D. degree or Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree.



Combination of Education and Experience: If you have some, but not all, of the experience or education described above, you may still qualify by combining the amount of creditable experience and education that you possess. To compute the percentage, divide your total months of qualifying experience by 12. Then divide your semester hours of graduate education by 54. Add the two percentages. The total percentage must equal at least 100% to qualify.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet the qualification requirements, you must show the education credentials have been evaluated by a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program; or full credit has been given for the courses at a U.S. accredited college or university. For further information, visit: http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html

Male applicants born after December 31, 1959, must complete a Pre-Employment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration.

You will be required to provide proof of U.S. Citizenship.

Two year trial/probationary period may be required.

Appointment is subject to the completion of a favorable suitability or fitness determination, as determined by a background investigation.

Direct Deposit of Pay is required.

Selection is subject to restrictions resulting from Department of Defense referral system for displaced employees.

If you have retired from federal service and you are interested in employment as a reemployed annuitant, see the information in the Reemployed Annuitant information sheet.

This is a Career Program (CP) 53-Medical position.

Conditions of Employment:

This position requires the incumbent to obtain Risk Prevention Certification within 3 years of employment.

This position may require the incumbent to travel on Temporary Duty (TDY) up to 5% of the time.

You may claim military spouse preference.

Salary includes applicable locality pay or Local Market Supplement.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP). If you are a Federal employee in the competitive service and your agency has notified you in writing that you are a displaced employee eligible for ICTAP consideration, you may receive selection priority. To receive selection priority for this position, you must: (1) meet ICTAP eligibility criteria; (2) be rated well-qualified for the position with a score of 90 or above; and, (3) submit the appropriate documentation to support your ICTAP eligibility. Additional information about the program is on OPM's Career Transition Resources website.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the announcement has closed, a review of your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine whether you meet the qualification requirements listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified, your résumé and supporting documentation will be compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine your level of experience. If, after reviewing your résumé and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully when applying, errors or omissions may affect your eligibility.



You should list any relevant performance appraisals and incentive awards in your resume as that information may be taken into consideration during the selection process. If selected, you may be required to provide supporting documentation.



Basis for Rating: Qualified candidates will be assigned to one of three quality categories: Best Qualified, Highly Qualified and Qualified. Veteran preference eligibles are listed ahead of non-preference eligibles within each quality category.