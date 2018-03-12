Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

U.S. Citizenship is required

Must be a current member of the AF Reserve or willing/qualified to join

A security clearance may be required

PCS expenses if authorized will be paid IAW JTR and Air Force Regulations

Males must be registered for Selective Service, see www.sss.gov

Total salary varies depending on location of position

This posn is subject to provisions of the DoD Priority Placement Program

Position may be subject to random drug testing

Employee may be required to work other than normal duty hours, to include evenings, weekends and/or holidays

Shift work and emergency overtime may be required

Employee must maintain current certifications

Disclosure of Political Appointments

Military AFSC/Grade: 2A652/E5

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoThe following summarizes the qualification standard for this position found in the Job Qualifications System for Trades and Labor Occupations (Handbook X-118C); for additional information click here. To qualify, there is no specific length of training or experience required; however, you must be able to demonstrate enough experience in your application to show you possess sufficient knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the duties of the position at the level for which applying. Qualification requirements emphasis is on the quality of experience, not necessarily the length of time.Ability to do the work of a Powered Support Systems Mechanic with little to no supervision.Your qualifications will be evaluated on the basis of your level of knowledge, skills, abilities and/or competencies in the following areas:1. Knowledge of principles of electricity (AC/DC), solid state circuitry, and safety rules and regulations pertaining t powered support systems. Knowledge of the theory and operations of internal combustion diesel and gasoline engines. Knowledge of the operations of emergency generator power systems. Knowledge of regulations, procedures, and policies related to records maintenance and documentation.2. Skill in reading, interpreting, and using wiring diagrams, schematic drawings, technical orders, technical publications, and similar guides. Skill in using hand and power tools, instruments, test equipment, and electrical meters to include special tools such as hydraulic knock-out tools, hammers, drills, valve spring compressors, and micrometers3. Skill in installing, operating, inspecting, maintaining, repairing, and modifying generators, automatic transfer switches, and uninterrupted power systems; and in maintaining, overhauling, repairing, and reconditioning internal combustion engines, both diesel and gasoline. Skill in trouble shooting complex situations related to electrical power generators.4. Ability to apply shop procedures, procedures, policies, written and oral instructions, and directives sufficient to provide training to others. Ability to repair jacks, ladders, platforms. Trailers, stands and other non-powered equipment. Ability to clean work area and/or job site upon completion of work.5. Knowledge of safety and security requirements as outlined in applicable standards, regulations and policy statements. Knowledge in tool, equipment, and materials accounting and security. Knowledge of USAF technical Order Program and its procedures. Knowledge of equipment placement around aircraft, radio discipline and flight-line driving procedures.Performs work which involves frequent bending, reaching, crouching, standing, and arm movement. Sometimes must work in awkward positions or cramped areas. Must frequently lift and carry items weighing up to about 40 pounds and lift heavier items using jacks, hoists, or helpers.: May work inside or outside. Inside work involves frequent exposure to drafts, changing temperature, and loud noise. Outside work may involve exposure to bad weather, rain or snow, or wet or icy conditions. Both inside and outside, frequently exposed to irritation or discomfort from dust, heat, fumes, and hard damp floors or surfaces. May work on parts and systems which are dirty and greasy and which may be dangerous to operate or repair because of defects.: Credit will be given for appropriate unpaid and or part-time work. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week.: Refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service Programs (i.e., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student and social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills that can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment.You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.This is anposition. ARTs are eligible for 15 days active duty tour each year for which military leave is granted with full civilian pay. Air Reserve units and members; are subject to immediate call to active duty in mobilization to meet a national emergency. For additional information regarding ART positions and/or military qualifications, please call 1-800-257-1212. Retired military are usually ineligible for membership in the AF Reserve. Retired military that have active AF Reserve assignments may apply provided they show assignment (position) on the application. A military service member's statement of service/certification will be accepted IF a terminal leave form or DD214 cannot be provided. The statement/certification should indicate member's separation from active duty is within 120 days of the closing date of this announcement. It must be signed by, or by direction of, the adjutant, personnel officer, or commander of your unit or higher headquarters and must indicate when your terminal leave will begin, your rank, dates of active duty service, the type of discharge and character of service (i.e. honorable). Your preference and/or appointment eligibility will be verified prior to appointment. Military members may be appointed before the effective date of their military retirement/separation if member is on terminal leave.



You MUST have one or more listed eligibilities (click "Learn more about this agency" button above) to be considered. Eligibility claims must be supported with required documentation submitted with each application package to be considered. "Transfer" and "Reinstatement" or equivalent eligibles must provide their most current SF-50 and the SF-50 reflecting the highest grade held if not reflected on most current/separation SF-50. *Air Force is not responsible for erroneous eligibilities you list or fail to list.



Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP): For information on how to apply as an ICTAP eligible click here. To be well-qualified and exercise selection priority for this vacancy, displaced Federal employees must be rated well qualified or above for this position. You must submit a copy of the agency notice, your most recent performance rating, and your most recent SF-50 noting position, grade level, and duty location.



Employed Annuitants (Reemployed Annuitants): Applicants in receipt of an annuity based on civilian employment in the Federal Service are subject to the DoD Policy on The Employment of Annuitants. Click here for more information.



90-Day Register: This announcement may result in a 90-day register that may be used to fill like vacancies for 90 days after the closing date. Applicants may be referred for consideration as vacancies occur.



Direct Deposit: All federal employees are required to have direct deposit.



Incentives: Recruitment and/or retention incentives may or may not be used.



You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine your eligibility, qualifications, and quality ranking for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.



Your responses to the questionnaire may be compared to the documents you submit. The documents you submit must support your responses to the online questionnaire. If your application contradicts or does not support your questionnaire responses, you will receive a rating of "not qualified" or "insufficient information" and you will not receive further consideration for this job.



Applicants who meet the requirements for and apply as a non-competitive eligible that meet minimal qualifications and other requirements of this position, will be given consideration as a non-competitive candidate and will be referred unless blocked by an individual with priority/preference.



Applicants who disqualify themselves will not be evaluated further.



To apply for this position, you must provide a complete Application Package which includes:



1. Your Resume (your latest resume will be used to determine your qualifications)

If you submit more than one copy of your resume, only the most recent (latest) version will be reviewed. The latest timestamp will be used to determine which version of your resume is "most recent." It is your responsibility to check the status and timestamp of all documents you submit as part of your application.

If your resume includes a photograph or other inappropriate material or content, you will not be considered for this vacancy.

For qualification determinations your resume must contain hours worked per week and dates of employment (i.e., hours per week and month/year to month/year or month/year to present). If your resume does not contain this information, your application may be marked as insufficient and you will not receive consideration for this position.