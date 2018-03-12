Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

U.S. Citizenship is required

Must be a current member of the AF Reserve or willing/qualified to join

A security clearance may be required

PCS expenses if authorized will be paid IAW JTR and Air Force Regulations

Males must be registered for Selective Service, see www.sss.gov

Total salary varies depending on location of position

This posn is subject to provisions of the DoD Priority Placement Program

Position may be subject to random drug testing

Employee may be required to work other than normal duty hours, to include evenings, weekends and/or holidays

Shift work and emergency overtime may be required

Employee must maintain current certifications

Disclosure of Political Appointments

Military AFSC/Grade: 2A500/E9

Knowledge of a wide range of principles, processes and techniques of trade(s) and/or craft(s) supervised. Knowledge of personnel management policies, practices, and procedures, including Military Equal Opportunity. Knowledge of safety regulations, practices, and procedures. Knowledge in using and maintaining a variety of hand and power tools, equipment, and precision measuring and/or test equipment. Knowledge in troubleshooting, injecting, and/or tracing hard-to-locate defects or problems. Ability to analyze data programs. Ability to plan and organize work assignments to include determining resources required to accomplish mission. Ability to manage overall direction and coordination of subordinate work activities and functions and implement sound personnel policies, practices, and procedures through subordinate supervisors. Comprehensive knowledge of assigned weapon systems including airframes, aircraft systems, and the interrelationships among systems and aircraft power plants.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoGS-11: One year of specialized experience which includes comprehensive and thorough knowledge of the full range of principles, concepts, and methodology and skill in applying various methods and techniques for investigating, analyzing, and effecting corrective actions on complex quality problems involved in the overhaul of the J-69 and J-69 turbojet engines; applicable qualify requirements; and the repair/maintenance processes or operations involved to the development of critical quality characteristics lists, monitoring and analyzing quality levels achieved, and recommending action to correct deficiencies and unsatisfactory trends. This definition of specialized experience is typical of work performed at the GS-09 grade/level position or equivalent in the federal service.OREducation: Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree or 3 full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to such a degree which demonstrates the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary to do the work of the position.ORLL.M., if related. NOTE:ORCombination of Education and Experience: A combination of education and experience may be used to qualify for this position as long as the computed percentage of the requirements is at least 100%.NOTE: You must submit a copy of official transcripts.: Applicants must have served at least 52 weeks at the GS-09 or higher grade (or equivalent in an alternate pay system) within the Federal Civil Service to be considered for referral. TIG applies if you are in a current GS position or held a GS position within the previous 52 weeks.Your qualifications will be evaluated on the basis of your level of knowledge, skills, abilities and/or competencies in the following areas:: Credit will be given for appropriate unpaid and or part-time work. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week.: Refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service Programs (i.e., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student and social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills that can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment.You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.This is anposition. ARTs are eligible for 15 days active duty tour each year for which military leave is granted with full civilian pay. Air Reserve units and members; are subject to immediate call to active duty in mobilization to meet a national emergency. For additional information regarding ART positions and/or military qualifications, please call 1-800-257-1212. Retired military are usually ineligible for membership in the AF Reserve. Retired military that have active AF Reserve assignments may apply provided they show assignment (position) on the application. A military service member's statement of service/certification will be accepted IF a terminal leave form or DD214 cannot be provided. The statement/certification should indicate member's separation from active duty is within 120 days of the closing date of this announcement. It must be signed by, or by direction of, the adjutant, personnel officer, or commander of your unit or higher headquarters and must indicate when your terminal leave will begin, your rank, dates of active duty service, the type of discharge and character of service (i.e. honorable). Your preference and/or appointment eligibility will be verified prior to appointment. Military members may be appointed before the effective date of their military retirement/separation if member is on terminal leave.



ARE YOU USING YOUR EDUCATION TO QUALIFY? You MUST provide transcripts to support your educational claims. Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the requirements. You must show proof the education credentials have been deemed to be at least equivalent to that gained in conventional U.S. education program. It is your responsibility to provide such evidence when applying.



You MUST have one or more listed eligibilities (click "Learn more about this agency" button above) to be considered. Eligibility claims must be supported with required documentation submitted with each application package to be considered. "Transfer" and "Reinstatement" or equivalent eligibles must provide their most current SF-50 and the SF-50 reflecting the highest grade held if not reflected on most current/separation SF-50. *Air Force is not responsible for erroneous eligibilities you list or fail to list.



Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP): For information on how to apply as an ICTAP eligible click here. To be well-qualified and exercise selection priority for this vacancy, displaced Federal employees must be rated well qualified or above for this position. You must submit a copy of the agency notice, your most recent performance rating, and your most recent SF-50 noting position, grade level, and duty location.



Employed Annuitants (Reemployed Annuitants): Applicants in receipt of an annuity based on civilian employment in the Federal Service are subject to the DoD Policy on The Employment of Annuitants. Click here for more information.



90-Day Register: This announcement may result in a 90-day register that may be used to fill like vacancies for 90 days after the closing date. Applicants may be referred for consideration as vacancies occur.



Direct Deposit: All federal employees are required to have direct deposit.



Incentives: Recruitment and/or retention incentives may or may not be used.



If you have questions regarding this announcement and have hearing or speech difficulties click here.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine your eligibility, qualifications, and quality ranking for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.



Your responses to the questionnaire may be compared to the documents you submit. The documents you submit must support your responses to the online questionnaire. If your application contradicts or does not support your questionnaire responses, you will receive a rating of "not qualified" or "insufficient information" and you will not receive further consideration for this job.



Applicants who meet the requirements for and apply as a non-competitive eligible that meet minimal qualifications and other requirements of this position, will be given consideration as a non-competitive candidate and will be referred unless blocked by an individual with priority/preference.



Applicants who disqualify themselves will not be evaluated further.



To apply for this position, you must provide a complete Application Package which includes:



1. Your Resume (your latest resume will be used to determine your qualifications)

If you submit more than one copy of your resume, only the most recent (latest) version will be reviewed. The latest timestamp will be used to determine which version of your resume is "most recent." It is your responsibility to check the status and timestamp of all documents you submit as part of your application.

If your resume includes a photograph or other inappropriate material or content, you will not be considered for this vacancy.

For qualification determinations your resume must contain hours worked per week and dates of employment (i.e., hours per week and month/year to month/year or month/year to present). If your resume does not contain this information, your application may be marked as insufficient and you will not receive consideration for this position.