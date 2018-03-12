Occasional travel - This position requires overnight travel.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Relocation benefits will be provided.

U.S. Citizenship is required.



Registration with the Selective Service.



Completion of Confidential Financial Disclosure may be required.



Employment Conditions.



Moderate Risk Position - Minimum Background Investigation (MBI) required.



Employee may be relocated to any duty location to meet management needs.

Qualifying experience may be obtained in the private or public sector. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g. Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic, religious spiritual; community; student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Additional qualifications information can be found here Qualifications Required:Applicants must have 1 year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the grade 13 level in the Federal service. Specialized experience is experience managing a public-private joint venture Limited Liability Corporation (LLC) with complex non-performing or distressed assets from failed financial institutions governed by a Structured Transaction Program. Developing policy for the oversight of the program, ensuring compliance and managing distressed asset level disposition strategies in accordance with LLC Structured Transaction agreements. Leading analysis of LLC Members' cash flow forecasts, presenting asset liability reserve recommendations for inclusion in Corporate financial statements.There is no substitution of education for the experience for this position.Applicants eligible for ICTAP (Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program) must achieve a score of 80 or higher in the online assessment to be determined "well qualified" for this position. For more information, click here

To read about your rights and responsibilities as an applicant for Federal employment, click here.



If selected, you may be required to serve a probationary period.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your resume and the online assessment questionnaire will be reviewed to determine whether you meet the qualification requirements outlined in this announcement. Therefore, it is imperative that your resume contain sufficiently detailed information upon which to make the qualification. Please ensure that your resume contains specific information such as position titles, beginning and ending dates of employment for each position, average number of hours worked per week, and if the position is/was in the Federal government, you should provide the position series and grade level.



Your resume will also be evaluated to measure your responses to the assessment questions. If you rated yourself higher on the questionnaire than what is supported by your resume, your overall qualifications assessment may be adversely affected.



If you are found qualified, you will be placed in one of three categories: Best Qualified, Highly Qualified, or Qualified. These category assignments are a measure of the degree in which your background and responses to the assessment questions match the competencies/knowledge, skills, and abilities (KSAs) listed below. Within these categories, candidates eligible for veterans' preference will receive selection priority over non-veterans.



1. Knowledge in monitoring of public-private joint LLC ventures where a government agency has partnered with a private sector entity. This experience includes the role as a representative of a limited member in an LLC entity engaged in the resolution of receivership assets.



2. Knowledge of analyzing borrower and asset credit exposure, evaluating credit and investment risks, valuation techniques and modeling practices, and conducting portfolio reviews.



3. Knowledge of the ALR process and how the valuation is utilized in making termination decisions.



4. Knowledge of the understanding and utilization of the body of Legal agreements and the key provisions governing the rights and responsibilities of each member or participant of the Structured Transactions.



5. Ability to apply and understand the body of legal agreements governing the special purpose entities activities to monitor key activities in the business and operations, asset management, financial and reporting, and other actions taken by the Managing Member.



6. Knowledge of and experience as a Task Order Oversight Manager or Technical Monitor on LLC CMC task orders.



7. Ability to effectively communicate or negotiate with the Managing Member executive management to address various issues which may include FDIC's position or interpretation of agreement terms.



You do not need to respond separately to these KSAs. Your answers to the online questionnaire and resume will serve as responses to the KSAs.







To preview questions please click here.