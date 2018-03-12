Not required

US Citizenship is required

Selective Service Registration is required for males born after 12/31/1959

Proof of student status must be submitted with the application.

All applicants must be in good academic standing.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Special Conditions

If selected, official transcripts will be required prior to entrance on duty. Proof of enrollment for the upcoming academic term or semester will be required if appointed.

Transcripts (official or unofficial) and proof of current enrollment must be included with our application. See the "Required Documents" section for more information.

A Pathways Participant Agreement will be required if you are selected for a position. The agreement must be signed by all applicable parties prior to entrance on duty.

Selection and retention in this position is contingent on a successfully completed adjudicated FBI National Criminal History Check (fingerprint check) and a background investigation.

Exact work schedule will be determined when student is selected and is flexible based on academic schedules.

This Internship confers eligibility for a noncompetitive conversion to a permanent or term position in the competitive service contingent upon meeting all applicable Internship Program requirements and the needs of the agency. You will be considered for conversion to a permanent or term position upon the successful completion of your Internship. However, please note that eligibility for conversion does not guarantee the agency will opt for conversion.

ELIGIBILITY: Students who are currently enrolled or accepted for enrollment on at least a half-time basis at a qualifying educational institution in a certificate, degree, or diploma program.



IN ADDITION to meeting eligibility requirements, you MUST meet the below qualification requirements by the closing date of the announcement.



Applicants can qualify by meeting the EDUCATION requirements specified below.

EDUCATION:



Applicants can qualify by meeting the EDUCATION requirements specified below:



GS-7: Completion of 1 full academic year of graduate level education (18 semester hours, 27 quarter hours or equivalent) or eligibility under the Superior Academic Achievement provision; to qualify based on superior academic achievement you must have completed the requirements for a bachelor's degree from an accredited institution AND must meet certain GPA requirements. For more details click: Superior Academic Achievement



GS-9: Completion of all requirements for a master’s degree or equivalent degree.



Desired fields of study include but are not limited to English, Communications, Public Administration, or Public Affairs.



IF YOU ARE IN YOUR LAST SEMESTER/QUARTER of completing your degree/certificate program, you must show proof of acceptance to a continuing degree/certificate program. This may be documented by an acceptance letter for future enrollment in a degree/certificate program. If you do not provide proof of continuing education, you will be disqualified from further consideration.

All academic degrees or course work must be completed in an educational institution that has obtained accreditation from an accrediting body recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. For a list of schools that meet this criteria, see http://www.ed.gov/.

More than one selection may be made if another vacancy occurs within 90 days of the issuance of the certification of eligibles.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means for communication of program information (Braille, large print, audiotape, etc) should contact: USDA's TARGET Center at 202-720-2600 (voice and TDD).

E-Verify: Federal law requires agencies to use the E-Verify system to confirm the employment eligibility of all new hires. If you are selected as a newly hired employee, the documentation you present for purposes of completing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Form I-9 on your entry-on-duty date will be verified through the DHS 'E-VERIFY' system. Under the system, the new hire is required to resolve any identified discrepancies as a condition of continued employment.

It is the policy of the Government not to deny employment simply because an individual has been unemployed or has had financial difficulties that have arisen through no fault of the individual. See more information at: http://www.chcoc.gov/transmittals/TransmittalDetails.aspx?TransmittalID=6465

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.