Not required

Must be a US Citizen.

Must be determined suitable for federal employment.

Must participate in the direct deposit pay program.

New employees to the Department of the Navy will be required to successfully pass the E-Verify employment verification check. To learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities, visit www.dhs.gov/E-Verify/.

Generally, current federal employees applying for GS jobs must serve at least one year at the next lower grade level. This requirement is called time-in-grade. Time-in-grade requirements must be met by the closing date of this announcement.

Within the Department of Defense (DoD), the appointment of retired military members within 180 days immediately following retirement date to a civilian position is subject to the provisions of 5 United States Code 3326.

You will be required to obtain and maintain an interim and/or final security clearance prior to entrance on duty. Failure to obtain and maintain the required level of clearance may result in the withdrawal of a job offer or removal.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoYour resume must demonstrate at least one year of specialized experience at or equivalent to the GS-07 grade level or pay band in the Federal service or equivalent experience in the private or public sector. Specialized experience must demonstrate the following: serves as a project officer responsible for the evaluation of the effectiveness and efficiency of major program operations throughout the organization; identifying and developing ways to resolve problems or cope with issues OR a Master's degree or equivalent graduate degree OR 2 full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to a master's degree or equivalent graduate degree. In addition to my experience demonstrating the four competencies:Attention to Detail - Is thorough when performing work and conscientious about attending to detail. IT-related experience demonstrating this competency include: Takes a thorough, conscientious approach to work performed.Customer Service - Works with clients and customers (that is, any individuals who use or receive the services or products that your work unit produces, including the general public, individuals who work in the agency, other agencies, or organizations outside the Government) to assess their needs, provide information or assistance, resolve their problems, or satisfy their expectations; knows about available products and services; is committed to providing quality products and services. IT-related experience demonstrating this competency include: Identifies a client or customer need and provides a quality product or service.Oral Communication - Expresses information (for example, ideas or facts) to individuals or groups effectively, taking into account the audience and nature of the information (for example, technical, sensitive, controversial); makes clear and convincing oral presentations; listens to others, attends to nonverbal cues, and responds appropriately. IT-related experience demonstrating this competency include: Interpreting policies, business processes, business practices, etc., into IT requirements including documenting informal business processes, work-flows, data requirements etc.Problem Solving - Identifies problems; determines accuracy and relevance of information; uses sound judgment to generate and evaluate alternatives, and to make recommendations. IT-related experience demonstrating this competency include: Identifies problem, ascertains root cause and impact, and provides recommendations for resolution.Your resume must demonstrate at least one year of specialized experience at or equivalent to the GS-05 grade level or pay band in the Federal service or equivalent experience in the private or public sector. Specialized experience must demonstrate the following: working with internal organizations and personnel to define requirements and with the broader enterprise to fulfill those requirements OR 1 full year of graduate level education OR superior academic achievement. In addition to my experience demonstrating the four competencies:Attention to Detail - Is thorough when performing work and conscientious about attending to detail. IT-related experience demonstrating this competency include: Identifies problem, ascertains root cause and impact, and provides recommendations for resolution.Additional qualification information can be found from the following Office of Personnel Management website: https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/2200/information-technology-it-management-series-2210-alternative-a/ Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., professional, philanthropic, religious, spiritual, community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment.



If you are using education to meet all or part of the qualification requirements, you must submit a copy of your transcripts or an itemized list of college courses which includes equivalent information from the transcript (course title, semester/quarter hours, and grade/degree earned) in your resume. See OPM's General Policies for information on crediting education.



Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the qualification requirements if the applicant can provide documentation indicating that the foreign education is comparable to that received in an accredited educational institution in the United States. It is the responsibility of the applicant to provide such evidence when applying for further information, visit: http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html

This position is covered by the Department of Defense Priority Placement Program.



Additional vacancies may be filled by this announcement.



A tentative offer of employment will be rescinded if the selectee fails to meet the pre-employment requirements, including failure to report to any of the scheduled appointments.



If you are unable to apply online and request information about the Alternate Application process, please contact the Department of Navy's Employment Information Center.



Federal annuitant information: The selection of an annuitant is subject to the Department of Defense and Department of the Navy policy on the employment of annuitants. Policy information may be found at: http://www.secnav.navy.mil/donhr/Documents/CivilianJobs/FedCivAnnuitants.pdf



Documents submitted as part of the application package, to include supplemental documents, may be shared beyond the Human Resources Office. Some supplemental documents contain personal information such as SSN and DOB and some documents such as military orders and marriage certificates may contain personal information for someone other than you. You may sanitize these documents to remove said personal information before you submit your application. You may be asked to provide an un-sanitized version of the documents if you are selected to confirm your eligibility.



ICTAP Applicants: To be considered well-qualified and exercise selection priority as an ICTAP candidate, displaced Federal employees must satisfy all qualification requirements for the position and receive a rating of 85 or higher. For more information about ICTAP eligibility please review the following link: https://www.usajobs.gov/Help/working-in-government/unique-hiring-paths/federal-employees/ictap/



This position is eligible for part time, full time or ad-hoc telework at the discretion of management.



Vacancies filled from this announcement may be filled at any grade level listed.



This position has promotion potential to the GS-12 grade. If selected below the full performance level, you may be noncompetitively promoted to the next higher grade level after meeting all regulatory requirements, and upon the recommendation of management. Promotion is neither implied nor guaranteed.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

In order to qualify for this position, your resume must provide sufficient experience and/or education, knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the duties of the specific position for which you are being considered. Your resume is the key means we have for evaluating your skills, knowledge, and abilities as they relate to this position. Therefore, we encourage you to be clear and specific when describing your experience.



When the application process is complete, we will review your resume to ensure you meet the hiring eligibility and qualification requirements listed in this announcement. You will be rated based on the information provided in your resume and responses to the Occupational Questionnaire, along with your supporting documentation to determine your ability to demonstrate the following competencies:





ACCOUNTABILITY

INFORMATION RESOURCES MANAGEMENT

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CONFIGURATION MANAGEMENT

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIFE CYCLE MANAGEMENT