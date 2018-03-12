Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

You must be a U.S. citizen to apply for this job.

Subject to a background/suitability investigation.

Designated and/or random drug testing may be required.

May serve a probationary period.

Selective Service Registration is required for males born after 12/31/1959.

A complete application package; Resume, Transcripts, SF-50, Vet Pref, etc.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Noapplicants must meet all requirements by the closing date of this announcement.One year of specialized experience (equivalent to the GS-12 grade level in the federal service); experience that equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills and abilities (KSA's) and other characteristics to perform successfully the duties of the position, and that is typically in or related to the work of the position to be filled, in the normal line of progression for the occupation in the organization.Negotiating with the National Unions and specifically, reviewing union proposals to determine impact on agency; developing and conducting labor management relations training; providing managers, supervisors and employees with information about an organization's National Collective Bargaining Agreements, labor relations policies, procedures, and guidelines; developing methods of measurement that provide a valid assessment of labor management relations programs; and identifying problems found within labor management relations programs.One year of specialized experience (equivalent to the GS-13 grade level in the federal service); experience that equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills and abilities (KSA's) and other characteristics to perform successfully the duties of the position, and that is typically in or related to the work of the position to be filled, in the normal line of progression for the occupation in the organization.Serving as technical expert on labor management relations program policies, practices, and precedent cases; representing agency in various labor management relations negotiations, to include experience with third party procedures (i.e. FLRA, FSIP, FMCS); conducting and developing trainings on labor management relations; developing improvement plans for labor management relations programs to meet established goals and objectives; providing guidance to management on various labor relations issues; working on national grievances, Unfair Labor Practices and 38 USC 7422 cases; and identifying problems found within labor relations programs and developing solutions to address such problems.: The regular and recurring work of the position involves sitting at a desk, conferences, meetings etc and occasional visits to activity work sites. Occasional use of automobile and public conveyances may be required. No special physical exertion required.Applicants who are current, permanent Federal employees and have held a GS grade any time in the past 52 weeks must also meet time-in-grade requirements by the closing date of this announcement. For a GS-13 position you must have served 52 weeks at the GS-12 grade level and for a GS-14 position you must have served 52 weeks at the GS-13 grade level. The grade may have been in any occupation, but must have been held in the Federal service. An SF-50 showing your time-in-grade eligibility must be submitted with your application materials. More than one SF-50 may need to be submitted to prove eligibility. Be aware, a General Pay Adjustment or Award SF-50 will not show when time-in-grade was met.Time-In-Grade requirements also apply to former Federal employees applying for non-competitive reinstatement and current employees applying under the Veterans Employment Opportunities Act of 1998 (VEOA).

There is no educational substitution for the GS-13 and GS-14 grade levels.

VA supports the use of telework as a way to help attract and retain talented individuals in public service, increase worker productivity, and better prepare the agency to operate during emergencies. This position may be authorized for telework. Telework eligibility will be discussed during the interview process.



The Interagency Career Transition Assistance Plan (ICTAP) and Career Transition Assistance Plan (CTAP) provide eligible displaced VA competitive service employees with selection priority over other candidates for competitive service vacancies. To be well-qualified, applicants must possess experience that exceeds the minimum qualifications of the position including all selective factors if applicable, and must be proficient in most of the requirements of the job. Information about ICTAP and CTAP eligibility is on OPM's Career Transition Resources website which can be found at https://www.opm.gov/.



Special Employment Consideration: VA encourages persons with disabilities to apply, including those eligible for hiring under 5 CFR 213.3102(u), Schedule A, Appointment of persons with disabilities [i.e., intellectual disabilities, severe physical disabilities, or psychiatric disabilities], and/or Disabled veterans with a compensable service-connected disability of 30% or more. Contact the Agency Contact for information on how to apply under these appointment authorities.



Receiving Service Credit for Earning Annual (Vacation) Leave: Federal Employees earn annual leave at a rate (4, 6 or 8 hours per pay period) which is based on the number of years they have served as a Federal employee. VA may offer newly-appointed Federal employee's credit for their job-related non-federal experience or active duty uniformed military service. This credited service can be used in determining the rate at which they earn annual leave. Such credit must be requested and approved prior to the appointment date and is not guaranteed.



Placement Policy: The posting of this announcement does not obligate management to fill a vacancy or vacancies by promotion. The position may be filled by reassignment, change to lower grade, transfer, appointment, or reinstatement. Management may use any one or any combination of these methods to fill the position.



This job opportunity announcement may be used to fill additional vacancies.



Alternate Application: If you are unable to apply online view the following Alternate Application Information instructions at https://help.usastaffing.gov/Apply/index.php?title=Alternate_Application_Information

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

IN DESCRIBING YOUR EXPERIENCE, PLEASE BE CLEAR AND SPECIFIC. WE WILL NOT MAKE ASSUMPTIONS REGARDING YOUR EXPERIENCE. You will be rated on the following competencies based on your application for this position.



Communications

Critical Thinking

Labor Relations

Organizational Stewardship