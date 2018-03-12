Supervisory Detention and Deportation Officer (Deputy Assistant Director)
- Employer
- USAJobs
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Mar 12, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Industry
- Government and Public Services, Federal
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
25% or less - You may be expected to travel for this position.
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You may qualify for reimbursement of relocation expenses in accordance with agency policy.
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
Help
GS-15: Applicant must demonstrate at least one year of specialized experience equivalent in difficulty and responsibility to the GS-14 level in the Federal service that included experience such as:
- developing plans for accomplishing the long term goals of a detention and removal program;
- evaluating solutions for overcoming program management challenges;
- explaining the pros and cons of key ideas or initiatives to key stakeholders for consideration; and
- developing budget requirements to support facilities, staff, and services.
Secondary Law Enforcement Coverage: This position is an approved Secondary Law Enforcement position under 5 USC 8331 (20) and 5 USC 8401 (17). Previous experience in a primary (rigorous) law enforcement position (or equivalent outside the Federal Government) is a prerequisite.
Secondary Retirement Coverage: This position is an approved Secondary Law Enforcement position under 5 USC 8331 (20) and 5 USC 8401 (17). Law Enforcement retirement coverage (special law enforcement provisions) is extended only if this position immediately follows service in a law enforcement position. FERS applicants must have completed three (3) years of service in a rigorous (AKA primary) position and transfer directly from a covered position in order to continue Law Enforcement retirement coverage upon selection.
Note: Applicants may meet position qualification requirements, but not meet the special Law Enforcement retirement coverage eligibility. If such an applicant is selected, he/she will be placed in the regular retirement code.
Firearm Requirement: This position authorizes the incumbent to carry a firearm. Any person who has been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence cannot lawfully possess a firearm or ammunition [Title 18, U.S.C., Section 922(g)(9)]. A "misdemeanor crime of domestic violence" is generally defined under the statute as any offense involving the use or attempted use of physical force, or the threatened use of a deadly weapon, committed by the victim's current or former domestic partner, parent, or guardian. The term "convicted", as defined in the statute, excludes any person whose conviction has been expunged, set aside, or pardoned or any person whose civil rights have been restored unless the pardon, expungement or restoration of civil rights expressly prohibits the possession of firearms or ammunition. Candidates who have been convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence within the meaning of the referenced statute are not qualified for this position. Candidates under consideration will be required to certify whether they have ever been convicted of such an offense. False or fraudulent information provided by candidates is criminally punishable by fine or imprisonment [Title 18, U.S.C., Section 1001].
Training: Candidates must have successfully completed Basic Immigration Law Enforcement Training in accordance with 8 CFR 287.1(g) and other applicable agency policy. This includes successful completion of the Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) Basic Immigration Enforcement Training Program (BIETP), ICE Detention & Removal Operations (DRO) Basic Immigration Law Enforcement Training Program (ICE_D); the legacy Immigration Officer Basic Training Course (IOBTC); the Border Patrol Academy; the combination of both the legacy Basic Immigration Detention Enforcement Officer Training Course and the ICE DRO Equivalency Training Program (ETP); the ICE Special Agent Training Program; the combination of FLETC Criminal Investigator Training Program and the DRO Equivalency Training Program for Special Agents (ETSPA) and for legacy U.S. Customs Special Agents, the ICE / Customs Special Agent Cross Training Program. Due to regulatory requirements, no other training will be accepted. (Note: Completion of training is subject to verification).
Time-in-Grade Requirements: Under competitive merit promotion procedures, any individual who is currently holding, or who has held within the previous 52 weeks, a General Schedule position under a non-temporary appointment in the competitive or excepted service, must meet "time-in-grade" requirements (have served 52 weeks at the next lower grade of the grade for which you are applying). Time-In-Grade requirements also apply to current employees applying for a Veterans Employment Opportunities Act of 1998 (VEOA) appointment. NOTE: All current or former Federal employees must provide a copy of their SF-50 (you may need to submit more than one), "Notice of Personnel Action" that indicates proof of status and time-in-grade eligibility. The SF-50 must include your position, title, series, grade, step, tenure (1 or 2), and type of service (Competitive or Excepted).
All qualification requirements must be met by the closing date of this announcement. Qualification claims will be subject to verification.
This job does not have an education qualification requirement.
Read more
Promotion Potential: This position is at the full performance level.
This is a supervisory position. Under provisions of the Civil Service Reform Act, first time supervisors and/or managers will be required to serve a 1-year probationary period. You may also be required to complete an appropriate supervisory training course within one year of assignment to this position.
Current or Former Political Appointees: The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) must authorize employment offers made to current or former political appointees. If you are currently, or have been within the last 5 years, a political Schedule A, Schedule C, Non-career SES or Presidential Appointee employee in the Executive Branch, you must disclose this information to the Human Resources Office.
Career Transition Assistance Program: This program applies to Federal service employees whose positions have been deemed surplus or no longer needed, or employees who have been involuntarily separated from a Federal service position within the competitive service. To receive selection priority for this position, you must: 1) meet eligibility criteria for CTAP or ICTAP; 2) be rated well-qualified for the position; and 3) submit the appropriate documentation to support your CTAP or ICTAP eligibility. Well-Qualified includes those applicants whose knowledge, skills, and abilities clearly exceed the minimum qualification requirements for the position. For information on eligibility criteria and required documentation, go to: http://www.opm.gov/rif/employee_guides/career_transition.asp
Selective Service: Males born after 12/31/59 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service (see http://www.sss.gov/).
You are encouraged to apply online. If you are unable to apply online or need to fax a document you do not have in electronic form, view the following link for information regarding an Alternate Application.
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
We will review your resume and supporting documentation to ensure you meet the basic qualification requirements. If you meet the minimum qualifications, your experience, education and training will be rated using an Assessment Questionnaire. The questions are related to the following fundamental competencies needed to perform the duties of this job:
- Administration and Management
- External Awareness
- Managing Human Resources
- Planning and Evaluating
- Problem Solving
- Project Management
- Strategic Thinking
- Writing
Based on your responses, you will receive a score from the Assessment Questionnaire. Those applicants who score the highest will be referred to the hiring manager and may be called for an interview. Failure to complete the interview may result in removal from further consideration.
For Competitive Merit Promotion Applicants: The highest rated candidates will be referred to the hiring agency.
For Noncompetitive Appointment Eligibles: All qualified candidates will be referred to the hiring agency.
To preview the assessment questionnaire, click the following link: https://apply.usastaffing.gov/ViewQuestionnaire/10141447 Read more Security clearance Top Secret
Similar jobs
-
New
-
New
-
New