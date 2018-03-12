Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

US Citizenship is required.

Background Investigation is required.

E-Verify: If you are selected for this position, the documentation that you present for purposes of completing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Form I-9 will be verified through the DHS "E-Verify" System. Federal law requires DHS to use the E-Verify System to verify employment eligibility of all new hires, and as a condition of continued employment obligates the new hire to take affirmative steps to resolve any discrepancies identified by the system. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is an E-Verify Participant.

Direct Deposit: All Federal employees are required to have Federal salary payments made by direct deposit to a financial institution of their choosing..

One-year probationary period may be required.

Bargaining Unit Position: No

Drug Screening Required: No

Promotion potential: No

All qualification requirements must be met by the closing date of the announcement.

Basic Qualifications

Minimum Qualifications

Although this announcement is advertised for multiple grade levels, it is not intended to convey any implication nor expectation that positions will be filled at all grade levels or locations.

This announcement is being used to create an inventory of applicants for Health Scientist positions and will be used to fill immediate and future needs.

This announcement will be used to filled as Permanent and Term appointments.

Applicants are encouraged to apply early in order to maximize their employment opportunities. Your application will remain in the inventory of tentatively qualified applicants. Applicants that are among the best qualified will be referred to the selecting official for consideration as requests to fill vacancies are processed by the Human Resources Office. The first cut-off date for you to be referred will be March 19, 2018. Thereafter, additional referral lists will be generated throughout the open period as vacancies occur. If further evaluation or interviews are required, you will be contacted.

This is an open continuous announcement. Qualified applicants will be considered as job opportunities occur and may or may not receive further notification regarding the status of their application.

Term appointments may be shortened or extended up to a maximum of four years based on the needs of the agency without further competition. Subsequent employment for CDC positions must be through the appropriate competitive process or special employment program hiring authorities.

may be shortened or extended up to a maximum of four years based on the needs of the agency without further competition. Subsequent employment for CDC positions must be through the appropriate competitive process or special employment program hiring authorities. Supervisory position : This announcement may be used to fill supervisory or lead positions.

Must possess a Bachelor's or graduate/higher level degree: major study in an academic field related to the medical field, health sciences or allied sciences appropriate to the work of the position. This degree must be from an educational program from an accrediting body recognized by the U.S. Department of Education at the time the degree was obtained.In addition to meeting the basic qualification requirements, applicants must meet the specialized experience as stated below.: Applicants must possess at least one year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the GS-12 grade level in the Federal Service. Specialized experience is professional work in grants administration, qualifying experience is considered to be experience in grants administration in areas of science, medical and healthcare fields similar or related to the work of the position. Such experience must have involved professional judgment of a kind and level of difficulty and responsibility essential to successful performance in the position to be filled, .to include experience in planning, conducting, and analyzing scientific studies or surveys related to public health programs.: Applicants must possess at least one year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the GS-13 grade level in the Federal Service. Specialized experience is professional work in grants administration, qualifying experience is considered to be experience in grants administration in areas of science, medical and healthcare fields similar or related to the work of the position. Such experience must have involved professional judgment of a kind and level of difficulty and responsibility essential to successful performance in the position to be filled, to include experience providing scientific leadership in formulating, developing, implementing and evaluating scientific studies or surveys related to public health programs.

FOREIGN EDUCATION:

Education completed in colleges or universities outside the United States may be used to meet the education requirements. You must provide acceptable documentation that the foreign education is comparable to that received in an accredited educational institution in the United States. For more information on how foreign education is evaluated, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/jobs/future-applicant-information.html.

This position will not be filled and no job offers will be made until resolution of the HHS hiring freeze, or the position qualifies for a hiring exemption and is approved pursuant to HHS guidance.



This vacancy is also being announced concurrently with vacancy announcement HHS-CDC-OM-18-10157053 under merit promotion procedures. Please review that announcement to see if you are eligible for consideration under merit promotion procedures. NOTE: Applicants must apply separately for each announcement in order to be considered.



PHS Commissioned Corps Officers interested in performing the duties of this position within the Commissioned Corps (not as a career/career-conditional employee) are encouraged to apply under the merit promotion announcement indicated above.



Additional selections may be made within the same geographical location CDC-wide. This announcement can also be used to recruit for positions that will require a detail to an International Organization such as the World Health Organization, UNICEF, etc.



If you are a veteran with preference eligibility and you are claiming 5-points veterans' preference, you must submit a copy of your DD-214 or other proof of eligibility. If you are claiming 10-point veterans' preference, you must also submit an SF-15, "Application for 10-Point Veterans' Preference" plus the proof required by that form.



For more information on veterans' preference see http://www.fedshirevets.gov/job/vetpref/index.aspx.



Males born after December 31, 1959 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service (see http://www.sss.gov). For information on "People with Disabilities" please visit http://opm.gov/disability/PeopleWithDisabilities.asp



Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP): For information on how to apply as an ICTAP eligible see http://opm.gov/rif/employee_guides/career_transition.asp#ictap. To be well-qualified and exercise selection priority for this vacancy, displaced Federal employees must be rated at 85.0 or above on the rating criteria for this position.



CDC Financial Disclosure -OGE form 450 Holding ourselves to a higher standard; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention inspires public confidence in its trust responsibilities and mission by maintaining high ethical principles. This position is subject to the confidential financial disclosure requirements of the Ethics in Government Act of 1978 (P.L. 95-521). Therefore, if selected, you will be required to complete a Confidential Financial Disclosure Report (OGE Form 450) to determine if a conflict or an appearance of a conflict exists between your financial interest and your prospective position with the agency. This Information will be required annually.



You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the application process is complete, a review of the resume and supporting documentation will be made and compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine if you are qualified for this job. If, after reviewing your resume and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your eligibility. Category rating procedures will be used to rate and rank candidates.



The category assignment is a measure of the degree to which your background matches the competencies required for this position. Qualified candidates will be ranked into one of three categories: Best Qualified, Well Qualified or Qualified. The Category Rating Process does not add veterans' preference points but protects the rights of veterans by placing them ahead of non-preference eligibles within each category. Preference eligibles who meet the minimum qualification requirements and who have a compensable service-connected disability of at least 10 percent must be listed in the highest quality category (except in the case of scientific or professional positions at the GS-9 level or higher).



Your qualifications will be evaluated on the following competencies (knowledge, skills, abilities and other characteristics).



1. Ability to conduct scientific studies using innovative methodologies and technologies.

2. Ability to provide direction and guidance for scientific studies.

3. Skill in oral communication.

4. Skill in written communication.

5. Ability to work with multi-disciplinary officials or groups.

