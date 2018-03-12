You must be a U.S. citizen

You must be registered for Selective Service if applicable (www.sss.gov)

You must be suitable for Federal Employment

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Applicants must meet requirements by the closing date of this announcement.



Your resume must be complete (i.e., include dates of experience, salary, work schedule, etc.), detailed and relevant to the position.

BASIC REQUIREMENTS:Bachelor's degree in computer sciencebachelor's degree with 30 semester hours in a combination of mathematics, statistics, and computer science. At least 15 of the 30 semester hours must have included any combination of statistics and mathematics that included differential and integral calculus. All academic degrees and course work must be from accredited or pre-accredited institutions.All applicants must have one year (52 weeks) of specialized experience at the GS-12 (ZP-III at NIST) level. Specialized experience is defined as experience with bioscience image segmentation, cell tracking, automated methods for cell image analysis, and MATLAB.Qualification requirements in the vacancy announcement are based on the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Qualification Standards Handbook, which contains Federal qualification standards. This handbook is available on the OPM website located at http:///www.opm.gov/qualifications.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

This position has an education requirement. You must submit a copy of your transcripts to document that you have met the education requirement. Unofficial transcripts will be accepted in the application package. Official transcripts will be required prior to the final offer of employment.



Foreign education: Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the qualification requirements if the applicant can provide documentation indicating that the foreign education is comparable to that received in an accredited educational institution in the United States. It is the responsibility of the applicant to provide such evidence when applying. For further information, visit: http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html

A one to three year probationary period may be required.



Males born after December 31, 1959 must certify that they have registered for the Selective Service System or are exempt from having to do so under Selective Service Law.



This position is covered by an Alternative Personnel Management System (APMS). This system replaces the General Schedule (GS) pay plan and grade with career paths and pay bands. For information regarding how the pay bands correspond to the General Schedule, visit http://nist.gov/ohrm/apms.cfm





You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Applications will be evaluated against the basic qualifications. Your resume must contain sufficiently detailed information upon which to make a qualification determination. Please ensure that your resume contains specific information such as position titles, beginning and ending dates of employment for each position, average number of hours worked per week, duties performed for each position, and if the position is/was in the Federal government, you should provide the position series and grade level. Please also include in your resume a list of all publications and patents/patent applications on which you are a named inventor and provide the title and patent/patent application number for each. Qualified candidates will be considered in accordance with the Office of Personnel Management Direct Hire Guidelines. Veterans' Preference does not apply to the direct hire recruitment procedures. Selections made under this notice will be processed as new appointments to the civil service. You may not be considered for the position if any part of the application is incomplete. Your application may not receive appropriate consideration without the required supporting documentation. Falsifying your background, education, and/or experience is cause for not hiring you or adverse action after hiring.

